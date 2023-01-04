ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Gorgeous January Weekend Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure moves in across the Southeast today leading to sunny skies and cooler temperatures as we get ready to head into the weekend! With a clear sky expected tonight, expect a cold start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for most. A beautiful weekend is ahead with a mostly sunny sky and low to mid 60s on Saturday to be followed by an increase in clouds on Sunday and a high in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers may graze the area Sunday night and early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing West Ashley teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen on Friday. Hayden Barton, 14, was reported missing from the West Ashley area on Friday. Family last saw Barton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 3 when she left a residence near Orange Grove Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. Officials say she may be in the James Island area.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Beautiful weekend with high pressure in control!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a cold morning with temperatures near 40 degrees, we warm into the low to mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky. High pressure will remain in control on Sunday which means more sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be i nthe mid to upper 60s. Look for increasing clouds Sunday ahead of a weak cold front, which will cross the area early Monday morning. A few showers may graze the area early Monday morning. Temperatures look like they’ll remain near, or slightly above, average next week with low to mid 60s each day.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash cleared after causing ‘significant delays’ on I-526

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-526 had traffic backed up for hours Thursday afternoon. The Charleston Police Department reported a crash involving multiple vehicles near the East Glenn McConnell Parkway exit around 3:50 p.m. At the time of the crash, police were advising drivers to go an...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring line of rain and storms this afternoon!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as a strong cold front will quickly push through the area this afternoon bringing the threat of rain and storms. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort and Orangeburg Counties through 2PM. This line of storms will approach I-95 by noon and will move off the coast by 3-4pm. The highest threat of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be on the leading edge of these storms as they move in from the west. Expect a quick bout of heavy rain followed by a couple hours of off and on showers before the rain dissipates by this evening. A spotty shower is possible over along the actual cold front but any rain should be long gone by early Thursday morning. Sunshine will return Thursday with temperatures in the 70s. The cooler air will lag well behind this front arriving by Thursday night. Highs will only reach 60 degrees on Friday but rebound into the mid to upper 60s this weekend with plenty of sunshine.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 Dorchester Co. fire stations expected to open in 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is spending millions of dollars to upgrade its fire infrastructure, and two new fire stations are expected to open up later this year. Throughout the day, crews have been working on building a new station facing Ladson Road, which will soon be home...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley 2022 crime decrease, community still concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2023 begins, some West Ashley community members express concerns about what they call an increase in crime. Some questions come after a Wednesday night shooting in West Ashley left three people under the age of eighteen injured. Violent crime in West Ashley went down 12.2%...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Gathering to commemorate Jan. 6 attack held in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A small rally held Friday night in downtown Charleston commemorated the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Around a dozen people could be seen gathered for the Our Freedoms, Our Vote rally, which took place across the country. The event featured several...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police looking for 16-year-old missing from Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by family on Jan. 4 on Johns Island. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone with information...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Hwy 78 reopens in Summerville after gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened a Summerville highway after a gas leak kept it closed overnight. Authorities shut down part of Highway 78 after a gas leak in Summerville Wednesday night. The road remained closed until just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The Summerville Police Dispatch says Highway 78...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Fire rips through Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Orangeburg County said the occupants of a home were uninjured after a fire tore through the single-story house Tuesday morning. Members of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety responded to the fire on Dell Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and found the home...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Formation of C-17s fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 20 C-17 aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly over the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge Thursday morning. The aircraft, from the 437th Airlift Wing, will fly from the Atlantic Ocean north over the bridge around 11 a.m. Thursday. “We hope the Lowcountry can come out...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy