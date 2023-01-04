Read full article on original website
IGN
HTC Announces Its Standalone VR Headset
HTC has finally unveiled the HTC Vive XR Elite as an all-in-one VR headset meant to compete with the Meta Quest 2. It's available to preorder now at Amazon. The HTC Vive XR Elite looks unlike most gaming VR headsets in that it’s so compact. The front of the headset only juts out from the front of your face by a few inches. The battery has also been placed within the back headrest, so it’s heavier in the back to the weight off your face. Unfortunately the Vive XR Elite is heavier than the 503g Meta Quest 2 with its total weight sitting at 625g.
IGN
TCL's 2023 TV Lineup Drops the 6-Series
Forget everything you know about TCL’s TV lineup as the company is completely changing its product line to two distinct Q- and S-Serieses. There is no direct replacement for the 6-Series per se, but the brand’s new flagship TV is the TCL QM8. This 4K TV features a Mini LED, quantum dots, and a HighBright Ultra panel with over 2,300 local dimming zones to drive contrast that rivals OLED TVs.
IGN
LG's 97-Inch OLED TV Requires No Wires to Function
CES 2023 is usually a prime time for TV makers to tout its upcoming lineup of TVs; this includes ones with features that go above and beyond to really stick out from the competition. LG's latest TV is just one such device that is massive and can receive video and audio without any wires.
IGN
Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Is a New Xbox Controller With a Built-in OLED Screen
At CES 2023, Asus has announced a new game controller compatible with Xbox Series X/S and PC that features a tiny, built-in OLED display. The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro features a 1.3-inch OLED display just above the Xbox button, which can display things such as a custom image (or animation) and battery life. The controller features two buttons between a USB-C port, which are used to swap between your controller profiles.
IGN
The Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC with GeForce RTX 4080 or 4090 GPU Is On Sale
Dell is offering its only GeForce RTX 4080 equipped gaming PC, the latest Alienware Aurora R15, for $3399.99 today after a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Alternatively, you can upgrade to an RTX 4090 for $3879.99 after the same code. The RTX 40 series video cards are only half of the story; the Alienware Aurora R15 is also equipped with the new 13th generation Intel Core i7-13700KF 16-core Raptor Lake CPU.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5: Keeping the Gaming Console Standing Upright Can Be Disastrous to Its Long-Term Health
Ever since its release over two years ago, Sony has claimed that users can use the next-generation console in the PlayStation 5 both vertically and horizontally. With a console of PS5's size, it's a relief for many users, as they have the choice to keep their console any way they want. For the last two years, it seemed like the PS5's alignment wouldn't be causing any particular issues to its long-term health. However, new reports and revelations seem to suggest otherwise.
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for January 2023
Welcome to 2023, a brand spanking new year of binge opportunities. There's a good to fair chance your January represents a vast sea of free time, thanks to school breaks or requested time off from the salt mines. Allow me to maximise your momentary escape with the best picks from a huge stockpile of blockbuster movies, addictive series and top-shelf original content.
IGN
This Dell G16 16" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and RTX 3070 GPU is Only $1399
Dell is offering a Dell G16 16" gaming laptop equipped with a 12th generation Intel Core i9 Alder Lake CPU and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for only $1399.99, after $400 in instant savings and a $100 off coupon code "100OFF1499". Dell's G-series gaming laptops offer specs similar to Alienware laptops but without the Alienware price point.
IGN
Gran Turismo: The Movie Sneak Peek Revealed - CES 2023
Sony has shared a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie, which is set to hit theaters on August 11. On stage at CES, we got our first look at the upcoming adaptation, including a few brief words from stars Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour. You can take a look at the trailer below.
IGN
Dead Space and Hogwarts Legacy Have Gotten Massive Preorder Discounts
Okay so here's the gravy; there's a big sale on at eBay at the moment with code NEW15 which can take an extra 15% off your order. That's good, but here's what makes it better; it can be used on preorders via discount gaming retailer The Game Collection. We all...
IGN
New LEGO Sets for January 2023 - The Great Wave, Star Wars, and More
LEGO tends to put out a new batch of sets at the start of each month. In terms of new sets, January 2023 is a doozy, with dozens of new LEGO sets based on franchises like Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel, Minecraft, and much more. You can click here to see all the new sets available on Amazon for January, or you can read on to see our picks for the highlights.
