ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

New app connects pet owners with a vet, 24/7

By Dustin Lattimer
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N8Z1j_0k35O4oY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gF59m_0k35O4oY00
(Image Courtesy: Petzey)

KSNF/KODE A health and wellness company specifically for pets has created an app that connects you with a live veterinarian, day or night. The app, called “Petzey” is a virtual network that provides an on-demand connection to local veterinary resources, knowledge centers, and veterinarians themselves.

Petzey is spearheaded by CEO, Mike Ortega following the loss of his Golden Retrievers in a situation where he wasn’t able to get immediate help when he needed it most. He was inspired to create a platform that is available for urgent matters and non-emergency situations where pet owners may just have a general question regarding their pet.

“I had two beautiful golden retrievers that were part of my family and they both died in my arms, and all I could think when I was holding them was, ‘who can I call to find out what I need to do?’ That is really the genesis for Petzey. I just wanted to create something where I could easily get ahold of someone quickly, and find out what the best thing to do for my pet. If they told me, ‘Mike, you need to bring your pet into the vet right away,’ I would have picked up my dog and carried it down the street. So we created something that is real and provides complete peace of mind at a convenient affordable rate,” said Ortega.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfZwP_0k35O4oY00
(Image Courtesy: Petzey)

Thanks to a network of “virtual vets,” the app’s platform enables pet parents to connect, on-demand to the right vet for their pet.

“Petzey aims to eliminate the uncertainty that many families face when it comes to the wellness of their pets. We’ve all had this experience where you come home and your pet is sick and so you take them down to the vet and you find out after a $300 bill that your pet just has a cold. This app is the first and only network of its kind that delivers on-demand expertise, all conveniently from your smartphone for only $20 a consultation,” said Ortega.

| Your Dog May Get Smarter If You Parent Correctly, New Study Finds >

Petzey also aims to elevate the veterinary profession, especially during a time when it’s in high demand. In the new sharing economy, Petzey is able to create job opportunities for veterinary practitioners, which generates new incomes in a “one-click” market.

“Pet ownership has significantly increased in the last 10 years, and in that time pets have gone from out in the yard, to in the house, then on the bed, to under the sheets. What I mean by that is that pets are part of the family now and that’s how we want them to be treated,” said Ortega.

Thanks to this new, on-demand platform, Ortega said connecting with a vet professional is as simple as opening up the Petzey app. “Sometimes, only a consultation call is needed, but if a clinic visit is required, we’ll help you find the right one in your area, too.”

You can find more information on Petzey, HERE .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville fire leaves six families displaced

A fire in Meadville is leaving six families displaced tonight. Calls for the fire went out around two p.m. this afternoon for a fire at a Meadville apartment building on North Cottage Street. Crawford County 911 says that there was an individual entrapped in the building and a rescue took place. Meadville Fire Department says […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads

White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at […]
YourErie

WWE’s Vince McMahon is back after misconduct investigation

Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct. WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup. Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as WWE’s chairman […]
TEXAS STATE
YourErie

Plane makes unexpected landing at Erie Airport

A warning light turned into an unexpected landing in Erie Wednesday night. A twin-engine propeller aircraft with two people onboard was traveling from the Akron-Canton airport to Rochester, New York according to Erie Airport personnel. An indicator light came on in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to shut down one engine. The plane was then […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
YourErie

Erie man sentenced to five years for conspiring to distribute meth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man has been sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Keegan McChesney, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 6. He also will receive four years of supervised release after the prison sentence is served. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Senator Casey announces cancer diagnosis

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. Cases said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2022. “While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Dunkirk man arrested after Chautauqua County residence search

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid. At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk. Investigators […]
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Raskin says nailing Trump on alleged crimes ‘would not be that satisfying’

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who served on the now-defunct Jan. 6 committee that referred former President Trump for criminal charges, said on Wednesday that nailing the former president on his various alleged crimes “would not be that satisfying.” “We’re talking about a pathetic, old man, a coward,” Raskin told Andy Slavitt, a former official in […]
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy