Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Jury misconduct alleged in Aaron Dean trial: Defense team demands new investigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Fort Worth considers renaming community center for Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Fort Worth City Council could rename a community center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. The proposal is for Hillside Community Center on Maddox Avenue. It’s not far from the home where Jefferson was shot and killed in October of 2019 by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
fox4news.com
Father accused of killing 9-year-old son, McKinney police say
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said a capital murder charge is pending against a man accused of killing his 9-year-old son Friday afternoon. Someone called police at about 4 p.m. and said their neighbor found her son "unconscious and bleeding" inside a home in the 700 block of Anson Court.
14-year-old one of two teens killed in triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Standing outside of her daughter’s home in west Fort Worth, Shannon Johnson held images of her grandson, 14-year-old Adrian Daniels. As she talked about his trophies and accomplishments, she wept. “He was an athlete, he was intelligent, he was on the honor roll,” Johnson...
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Dies in Police Custody
The Dallas Police Department opened up an investigation Tuesday into a man’s death while in police custody, according to The Dallas Morning News. The man — whose name had not been released at the time of publication — reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported in an ambulance to a local hospital where he died around 11:19 p.m.
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 8500 Lazy Acres Circle
On January 6, 2023, at about 4:30 AM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8500 block of Lazy Acres Circle. The preliminary investigation determined five people were shot while they were gathered in a back parking lot. Three of the victims, two men and one woman, died at the scene. The two other victims, both adult males, were taken to a local hospital with one in critical and the other in stable condition. This remains an ongoing investigation. At this time, this does not appear to be a random shooting. The incident will be documented under case number 003132-2023.
dallasexpress.com
Three Arrests in Local Car Wash Shooting
The Kennedale Police Department announced that three arrests have been made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old at a car wash. On October 26, Kennedale police responded to reports of a shooting incident at around 2:50 p.m. at a car wash in the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive. Hayden Scarlato and a minor were found inside a car, both wounded. After being taken to a local hospital, the minor survived while Scarlato, from Arlington, died.
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
KLTV
Dallas man gets 50-year sentence for shooting Kemp police officer
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man has pleaded guilty to attempting to commit capital murder. Arturo Lagunas on Wednesday plead guilty to the 2020 shooting of Sgt. Mitzi Storey of the Kemp Police Department. Lagunas’ attorney sought a sentence of less than 50 years. However, state law has a minimum cap of 50 years in cases of capital murder.
Watauga police shoot, kill man Friday morning
WATAUGA, Texas — Two officers fired at and fatally struck a man early Friday morning after the man reportedly raised a gun in their direction, Watauga police say. Officers were called at about 3:30 a.m. Friday about a suicidal person in the 7700 block of Virgie Court who was armed and dangerous.
Attorney Who Once Prosecuted Domestic Violence Cases Is Allegedly Killed by Husband on New Year's Day
Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, Texas, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin A Texas attorney who once prosecuted domestic violence cases was allegedly killed by her husband on New Year's Day, multiple outlets report. Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, of Granbury, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Venisa McLaughlin, 58, on Jan. 1, according to a press release from the Hood County Sheriff's Office. Details surrounding the former prosecutor's...
Lewisville assistant police chief dies
The Lewisville Police Department is mourning the loss of Assistant Police Chief Jay Powell, who died early Friday morning from a cardiac event. Powell, 52, joined LPD in 1994. During his 29-year career in Lewisville, Powell received numerous honors and earned multiple service awards, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. He was promoted to Assistant Police Chief in 2014. In that role, Chief Powell oversaw the operations side of the police department, supervising officers in Training, Traffic, CID and Special Operations.
Report: Three people dead in North Dallas apartment shooting
We are following some breaking news this morning about a shooting at a north Dallas apartment complex, and we are hearing several people have been killed
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Friday. Police said Jersey White was last seen in the 1800 block of Lanewood Drive, but the news release doesn’t note the date or time. White...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
Two men killed by trains in unrelated Tarrant County tragedies
Six hours apart, two men have died in Tarrant County after being hit by trains in un-related cases. Last night, about 7:30 a man was struck and killed on the tracks that run under Summit Avenue near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
fox4news.com
Dallas man who allegedly sold machine gun conversion devices on Instagram charged
DALLAS - A Dallas man who sold equipment that makes semiautomatic pistols fully automatic is facing multiple charges. 22-year-old Jeremiah Dwyen Ashley was indicted on two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm on Dec. 28. Investigators say Ashley sold 'Glock switches' on Instagram. Glock switches can be installed onto...
advocatemag.com
Victim identified in Walnut Hill Lane shooting
Dallas police have identified the victim and charged a suspect with murder in a shooting Tuesday evening. Around 6:02 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Walnut Hill Lane. The victim and the suspect were involved in a fight that escalated once the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Justin Blocker, shot Clayton Hartfield Jr.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
Comments / 1