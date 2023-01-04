Read full article on original website
Craig Christopher
2d ago
Fireball whisky, bubblegum vodka, tea flavored beer, on and on is the standard of the alcohol business directed to the youth of Maine but flavored tobacco is the target which is experiencing a eight percent decline annually. A needless movement. Tobacco is drying all by it self but alcohol is growing in sales every year.
Reply
2
terry603
3d ago
I don't smoke, but. I think the law is crazy. 1st they make it 21 to smoke, then they want to stop flavors so minors can't use it sounds a lot like gun laws. if we pass this one more law ,the issue will stop .
Reply
2
Related
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out
Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
DFL lawmakers committed to legalizing recreational marijuana in 2023
Proposed legislation to legalize adult-use, recreational marijuana in Minnesota is scheduled to begin committee hearings as soon as next week. "Minnesotans are ready and I believe 2023 is the year that we will legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota," said Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), who is the lead author on the bill in the House.
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill
(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Federal judge blocks Newsom’s foolish gun law
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature passed a gun control law that was aimed at shaming a Texas law on abortion. A federal judge has now brought and end to the political posturing.
The Poorest Town in Every State
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. Among many findings of the five-year ACS estimates are the U.S.national median household annual income from 2017 through 2021 reached $69,021, […]
California Democrats bring back concealed carry bill in renewed push for gun safety
Lawmakers are also bringing back bills to limit solitary confinement use and decriminalize psychedelic drugs.
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?
After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1. Explore: How...
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Seven states sending 2023 direct payments between $50 and $1,500 – when to expect the cash in the new year
SEVEN states will provide financial relief to eager Americans battling inflation in the new year. With 2022 concluding, high prices have left Americans seeking out some extra cash. The tax rebates offered by states range from $50 to $1,500. California. Residents of California will profit from the Middle Class Tax...
Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
Story at a glance People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study. A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020. That number is about four years higher than…
Controversial N.J. concealed carry gun bill passes despite Republican outcry. Murphy vows to sign it into law.
Despite more outcry from Republicans, the Democratic-controlled state Senate voted narrowly Monday to send Gov. Phil Murphy a controversial proposal that would rework and strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier for Americans to carry firearms in public.
New one-time relief payment between $50 to $1,200 going out in 2023 – see who qualifies and the exact date you can apply
AMERICANS have a chance to earn a one-time relief payment worth between $50 to $1,200 next year, but only certain people are eligible. The cash comes courtesy of the Washington Working Families Tax Credit, which aims to help low-to-moderate income Washington residents. Overall, the state’s new credit models the one...
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Was Just Banned in Ohio
Ohio just became the latest state to ban tianeptine, an antidepressant known as “gas station heroin” because it can mimic the effects of opioids and is being sold at gas stations, convenience stores, and online. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order allowing the state’s Board of...
STUDY: Where you live affects your life expectancy
Did you know the average life expectancy in the United States is 79.11 years?
WCPO
Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Comments / 4