CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO