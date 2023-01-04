ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Columbus man fatally struck by car in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Fox 19

84-year-old man dies in Northern Kentucky crash, police say

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria, according to Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. William Baker, 84, was driving on U.S. Route 27 when he crashed his vehicle, Cooper said. As a result of his injuries, Baker was transported to UC...
ALEXANDRIA, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

sciotovalleyguardian.com

WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after being shot in west Columbus Friday afternoon. Columbus police said officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive at 5:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said they found 33-year-old Justin Douglas with a gunshot wound. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

10TV

2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

