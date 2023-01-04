Read full article on original website
Columbus man fatally struck by car in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
84-year-old man dies in Northern Kentucky crash, police say
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Alexandria, according to Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. William Baker, 84, was driving on U.S. Route 27 when he crashed his vehicle, Cooper said. As a result of his injuries, Baker was transported to UC...
Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located...
Police: 15-year-old charged with firing shots into Beechcroft High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 15-year-old has been charged for allegedly firing shots into Beechcroft High School on Thursday. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the school, located on Beechcroft Road, during school hours on reports of the building being hit by gunfire. The principal said...
Man shot, killed in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died after being shot in west Columbus Friday afternoon. Columbus police said officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive at 5:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said they found 33-year-old Justin Douglas with a gunshot wound. Medics...
Police searching for driver after deadly hit-and-run along West Broad Street
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run near the Hilltop Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at West Broad Street and Wilson Road just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim on the road but...
Chillicothe Man Found Guilty After Driving Through Access Gate at Sheriff’s Office
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near Mount Carmel East
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Mount Carmel East in east Columbus Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., police said a GMC truck was heading east on East Broad Street approaching the traffic light by the hospital. Meanwhile, a black Kia Forte was heading west on East Broad Street toward the hospital and the two vehicles collided.
Widow wants answers after police say her husband was killed in a hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Christie Fosnaugh knew her husband, Harry, would be running home late from work. But by midnight, she said, she started to worry. By 2 a.m. she called the police. That’s when she said police told her to call around to local hospitals, and she did. That’s...
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
Pickerington police report close to 2 dozen car break-ins in 1 month
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s been 445 days, but Kaylee McReynolds’s father is still with her. “His jacket, his bracelet,” she said, looking over her father’s items she is wearing. “I’m wearing his boot socks. I don’t know, you can’t put it into words. It just hurts.”
Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
Police: 2 suspects shoot man while breaking into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot while two suspects broke into his home in southeast Columbus Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The man was taken...
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
