ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of double murder

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation was ordered today for a man accused of a double homicide last month on the West Side. Judge Carla Baldwin ordered the evaluation during a preliminary hearing for Mikese Stevens, 23, who faces two counts of murder for the Dec. 20 shootings deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51, and Kimberly Kalasky, 41.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy