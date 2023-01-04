Read full article on original website
One dead after accident in Mercer County
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
Woman reported missing in Austintown
The family of a woman who lives in Austintown is worried about her.
2 dead after vehicle found with ‘numerous bullet holes’ on I-680 in Youngstown: What police are saying
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Police are looking for answers after two people were killed in Youngstown late Thursday night. The situation started around 10:43 p.m. when Youngstown officers responded to I-680 North for a possible accident near the Salt Springs exit. But when authorities arrived, officers say they found a...
Detective seeks answers in 2020 shooting death on Youngstown’s East Side
It was a night of cards and friends for Thomas Huff before he was found shot to death at a table in his East Side home.
2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Allegheny County apartment
PITCAIRN, Pa. — Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apartment in Allegheny County. Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn at around 4:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were found dead. Anyone...
Police investigating shooting at Youngstown bar
They were able to drive themselves to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown.
Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire to occupied home in New Castle
New Castle Police have arrested a man for arson and attempted homicide after he allegedly set fire to a home in the area Wednesday. Investigators say Logan Slosser set fire to a home in the 700 block of Sampson Street around 11 a.m. New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe told...
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
Summit deputies on the lookout for ‘Blizzard Bandit’
Summit County deputies need help identifying the suspect in a fruitless burglary of a local pub during the Dec. 23 snowstorm — a man they're now calling the "Blizzard Bandit."
2 arrested after police say they ransacked, stole from dozens of cars in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars after police said they ransacked approximately 50 cars in neighborhoods this week in Beaver and Brighton Townships, stealing gift cards, cash, laptops, and other personal items. Police arrested Marquez Buckenheimer, 23, and Krzystoff McCauley, 19. Ring doorbell footage and a...
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
Man facing DUI charge after Lawrence County crash
Reports said that charges are pending at this time.
Complaint: Police arrest Hermitage shooting suspect after jump from second-story window
A Farrell man is facing charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a Hermitage apartment complex on Wednesday.
Coroner IDs Driver Killed After Vehicle Collides Head-On with Tractor-Trailer on Route 8
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a local man who died on Thursday morning following a head-on collision on State Route 8 in Irwin Township, Venango County. According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim of the deadly crash has been identified as...
Police: Trumbull County man suspected in abduction arrested after chase in West Virginia
An Ohio man who authorities say abducted someone was apprehended in West Virginia on Tuesday, and the victim was recovered safely.
15 facing charges following Trumbull County gambling investigations
Fifteen people are facing criminal summons on charges of operating a gambling house and gambling following an investigation into gambling complaints at four locations in Trumbull County.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 5, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of double murder
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation was ordered today for a man accused of a double homicide last month on the West Side. Judge Carla Baldwin ordered the evaluation during a preliminary hearing for Mikese Stevens, 23, who faces two counts of murder for the Dec. 20 shootings deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51, and Kimberly Kalasky, 41.
Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested
A mother and her 9-month-old son were treated at a local hospital after the mother said she was assaulted by five women and the child's father.
