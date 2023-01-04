MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles. Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO