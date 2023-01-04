ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas tops U-Haul’s list of ‘growth states’ for 2nd year in a row

By Abigail Jones
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has once again topped U-Haul’s list of top moving destinations. It was named the “top growth state” of 2022.

2022 was the second year in a row for the state to hit the mark, and the fifth time since 2016.

Florida, both Carolinas, and Virginia rounded out the top five. Illinois and California were ranked 49th and 50th.

2022 was also the second year in a row California was ranked last.

Texas tops U-Haul’s 2021 ‘growth index,’ California at bottom

U-Haul transactional data confirms migration to the Southeast and Southwest U.S. continued through last year after similar trends were accelerated during the pandemic, the moving company’s website said .

Overall though, DIY moves slowed slightly in most states following a record-breaking number of moves in 2021.

