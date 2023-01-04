ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channelview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects

While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County

HOUSTON - A young child has died after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says

KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
KATY, TX
KWTX

Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
onscene.tv

Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy