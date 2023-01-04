Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Medical Facility Exposes One Million Records as Patients Scramble to Protect IdentitiesSharee B.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members
HOUSTON - The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members. According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.
Brother of man found dead in Ship Channel shoots mother, kills her fiancé in W. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — The brother of a man who was found dead in the Houston Ship Channel in November is accused of shooting his mother and her fiancé in west Houston early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. Stephen Burkes, 27, has been arrested and charged with...
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
theleadernews.com
Police ask for public’s help to find fatal shooting suspects
While many celebrated Christmas in late December, Sandy Casillas was out looking for a burial plot for her brother Luis, who was shot and killed outside a Northside mechanic shop the day before Christmas Eve. And she, along with the rest of her family and Houston authorities, are asking for...
iheart.com
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
2 murder-suicides reported within less than 24 hours in Harris County both had children nearby
"There is trauma that is involved in that, and we hope for the betterment of his future that he's able to get the help and support needed," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said after a 15-year-old discovered two dead bodies.
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday. Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies. Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being...
Click2Houston.com
Taco shop customer fatally shoots armed robber, returns money to fellow victims before fleeing scene, police say
HOUSTON – Houston Police want to question a man who shot and killed a robber inside a taco shop in southwest Houston late Thursday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Ranchito #4 Taqueria in the 6900 block of South Gessner Road at around 11 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Houston stabbing: Woman killed by 19-year-old suspect in SE Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 45-year-old woman in southeast Houston, officials said. Derrion Mitchell, 19, is charged with murder. SUGGESTED: Bumble kidnapping: Man accused of starving, beating woman in Harris Co. According to authorities, patrol officers responded...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old dead after alleged drunk driver crashes into car in Harris County
HOUSTON - A young child has died after a major car crash caused by a drunk driver in Harris County. On Wednesday around 1:17 a.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road in north Houston about a major crash. When they arrived, two adults and a 3-year-old were found injured in their car and the other driver had run away from the scene.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
Click2Houston.com
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
cw39.com
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
One person hospitalized after Katy hotel fire, HCFMO says
KATY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a hotel in east Katy, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said. Two other people received medical treatment at the scene, officials said. The fire happened at the Candlewood...
KWTX
Woman, girl fatally shot in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting deaths of a woman and a girl, possibly six years old, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. Patrol units responded to an incident in the 1800 blk of Vernal Glen Circle at...
Innocent bystander shot in possible road rage hopes gunman is held responsible
An innocent bystander who was caught up in a possible road rage shooting just two days into the new year hopes justice will be served.
onscene.tv
Woman Possibly Shot During Road Rage Incident | Houston
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-4-23 | 12:54 a.m. HPD responded to a report of a possible road rage incident where shots were fired from a suspect vehicle. A Dodge Charger was attempting to flee from the shooting when they struck an innocent bystander in a white sedan. There was an adult female...
Click2Houston.com
Woman arrested after leading police on chase through northeast Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through northeast Houston Wednesday afternoon. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a vehicle on I-45 at Aldine Bender around 3:39 p.m. when the woman refused to stop the vehicle, leading deputies on a chase.
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
