Section III girls basketball block leaders, sorted by year in school, through Jan. 5
Section III girls basketball block leaders, sorted by year in school, through Jan. 5. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum three games played.
Chittenango boys basketball fights to win at Westhill
SYRACUSE – If the Chittenango boys basketball team is able to repeat its championship feat of a season ago, what happened Thursday night at Westhill will prove a major milestone. […]
Girls Basketball: Hunterdon Central shuts down Bridgewater-Raritan
Hunterdon Central never allowed Bridgewater-Raritan much room to operate on offense in a 44-27 win, in Bridgewater. Hunterdon Central (3-6) gave up no more than nine points in a single quarter, including a game low four in the second quarter. Leading by four at the end of the first quarter,...
High school roundup: Mount Markham girls volleyball remains unbeaten
The Mount Markham varsity girls volleyball squad remained unbeaten following a 3-0 victory over Waterville on Friday in a Center State Conference matchup. The Mustangs, who improved to 7-0 on the season, have also won 21-straight sets.
Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69
Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
Warren Hills defeats North Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Blessing Ekwauzi scored 19 points for Warren Hills to lead it past North Hunterdon 54-47 in Washington. Warren Hills (3-3) took control early as it led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter before sporting a 14-point lead at halftime. Despite North Hunterdon (3-4) fighting back in the second half and outscoring Warren Hills 30-23, it was not enough as the Blue Streaks ran away with the win.
Delbarton downs Mendham in Double Overtime - Boys basketball recap
Lincoln Zimmermann led with 14 points as Delbarton won on the road in double overtime, 50-46, over Mendham. Delbarton (6-1) led 21-17 at halftime but regulation ended in a 38-38 tie. Both teams scored five points in the first overtime. Mike Vaccaro added 11 points and eight rebounds while Julian...
Girls Basketball: Northern Highlands’ big first half leads to win over Ramapo
Northern Highlands built up a big first half lead and rode it into later stages of the game in a 53-37 win over Ramapo, in Allendale.
Middlesex over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap
Neysa Aguilar posted 23 points to lead Middlesex to a 48-25 win over Sayreville, in Parlin. Middlesex (6-1) led 32-9 at the half. Jessica Devine added on 20 points for the Blue Jays. Ashley Ament posted 15 points and 15 rebounds for Sayreville (0-9). The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
West Morris defeats Sparta - Boys basketball recap
Nick Rotundo scored 15 points to lead West Morris as it defeated Sparta 53-37 in Sparta. West Morris led 21-17 at the half and outscored Sparta 32-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter. Jack Leonard posted 12 points as well...
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Christian Brothers Academy girls, Solvay boys victorious in league bowling matches (65 photos)
The Solvay and Christian Brothers Academy bowling squads hit the lanes in an Onondaga High School League contest on Thursday. The CBA girls’ team won 7-0, while the Bearcats boys’ squad squeezed out a 4-3 victory.
Fulton’s fans were ‘huge part’ of victory over boys basketball rival Central Square
Fulton’s gym was packed Thursday night for a highly-anticipated boys basketball matchup against Oswego County rival Central Square.
High school roundup: Bishop Grimes tops Bishop Ludden in boys basketball
A solid defensive effort guided Bishop Grimes to a 60-48 victory over Bishop Ludden on Thursday in Onondaga High School League Liberty Central Division action. The Cobras, ranked 24th in the state in Class A, grinded out a win against the Gaelic Knights, Bishop Grimes coach Bob McKenney said.
Middlesex over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Hurling posted 22 points to lead Middlesex to a 61-42 win over Metuchen, in Middlesex. Middlesex (6-2) led 29-20 at the half. Jayden Pearyer added on 10 points for the Blue Jays while Sebastian Cano scored nine points. Owen Reynolds chipped in with eight points and five rebounds. Ben...
High school roundup: LaFayette boys basketball senior posts career high in win over Onondaga
LaFayette senior Christian DeJoseph has had four games in his career where he’s scored 30-or-more points. On Wednesday, it was game number five as DeJoseph scorched the nets for a career-best 38 points in the Lancers’ 64-61 win over Onondaga.
Burke’s double-double leads Whippany Park past Parsippany - Boys basketball recap
Jaycen Burke posted a 25-point, 12-rebound double-double for Whippany Park as it defeated Parsippany 50-44 in Whippany. Joey Ciottone also had 10 points with Shane Kelly snagging down 10 rebounds and Michael Cortright tallying seven. Whippany Park (2-6) led 20-17 at the half and was able to hold on despite...
Elmira’s Shazer notches double-double in Marist win
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria Shazer put together a strong performance Thursday night. Shazer, a junior forward for the Marist College women’s basketball team, earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in The Red Fox’s 56-43 win over Manhattan College. Fellow Elmira High School grad Kiara Fisher, a junior guard, had […]
Ice hockey: Rosolanko reaches 100 career points as Ramapo earns one-sided win over Ramsey
Danny Mauriber scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Ramapo to a one-sided victory on the road over Ramsey, 10-1, at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Jake Rosolanko tallied one goal and two assists for Ramapo, reaching 100 points for his career with an even 50 goals and 50 assists.
