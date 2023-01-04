ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Jim Rosecrans, former West Genesee football great who played at Penn State, dies at 69

Jim Rosecrans, a former West Genesee standout who later played at Penn State and for the New York Jets, died last week at the age of 69. While at West Genesee, Rosecrans played football, lacrosse and wrestled. His work on the football field landed him No. 39 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 50 all-time greatest high school football players list in 2017 and No. 57 on syracuse.com’s CNY’s 100 greatest high school athletes list in 2019.
CAMILLUS, NY
NJ.com

Warren Hills defeats North Hunterdon - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Blessing Ekwauzi scored 19 points for Warren Hills to lead it past North Hunterdon 54-47 in Washington. Warren Hills (3-3) took control early as it led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter before sporting a 14-point lead at halftime. Despite North Hunterdon (3-4) fighting back in the second half and outscoring Warren Hills 30-23, it was not enough as the Blue Streaks ran away with the win.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap

Neysa Aguilar posted 23 points to lead Middlesex to a 48-25 win over Sayreville, in Parlin. Middlesex (6-1) led 32-9 at the half. Jessica Devine added on 20 points for the Blue Jays. Ashley Ament posted 15 points and 15 rebounds for Sayreville (0-9). The NJ High School Sports newsletter...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris defeats Sparta - Boys basketball recap

Nick Rotundo scored 15 points to lead West Morris as it defeated Sparta 53-37 in Sparta. West Morris led 21-17 at the half and outscored Sparta 32-19 in the second half, closing the game out with a 20-12 run in the fourth quarter. Jack Leonard posted 12 points as well...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Tyler Hurling posted 22 points to lead Middlesex to a 61-42 win over Metuchen, in Middlesex. Middlesex (6-2) led 29-20 at the half. Jayden Pearyer added on 10 points for the Blue Jays while Sebastian Cano scored nine points. Owen Reynolds chipped in with eight points and five rebounds. Ben...
METUCHEN, NJ
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Shazer notches double-double in Marist win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria Shazer put together a strong performance Thursday night. Shazer, a junior forward for the Marist College women’s basketball team, earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in The Red Fox’s 56-43 win over Manhattan College. Fellow Elmira High School grad Kiara Fisher, a junior guard, had […]
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy