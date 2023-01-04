Blessing Ekwauzi scored 19 points for Warren Hills to lead it past North Hunterdon 54-47 in Washington. Warren Hills (3-3) took control early as it led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter before sporting a 14-point lead at halftime. Despite North Hunterdon (3-4) fighting back in the second half and outscoring Warren Hills 30-23, it was not enough as the Blue Streaks ran away with the win.

WARREN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO