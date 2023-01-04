ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 18-year-old was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alvaro Fernando Lopez Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 GMC Acadia with an expired registration on Highway 75 near 12th Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol

ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE

TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Spirit Lake Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole; Will Appeal

Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man hurt in crash by Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old George man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Fig Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley. Derrick William Nelsen was driving south when he lost control of his 2007 Sterling grain truck, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sanborn man charged for domestic assault

SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend

ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more

HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
HAWARDEN, IA
kicdam.com

Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman

Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man jailed after pushing another

SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota motorist cited for marijuana

OCHEYEDAN—A 34-year-old Worthington, MN, man was cited about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, near Ocheyedan on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Cory Alan Lietz stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus for speeding on Tanager Avenue south...
OCHEYEDAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy