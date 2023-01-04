Read full article on original website
9 juveniles charged for multiple burglaries of Sioux City businesses, PD says
The Sioux City Police Department has charged multiple teens for breaking into Sioux City businesses over a two-month period.
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A Sioux Center 18-year-old was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alvaro Fernando Lopez Lopez stemmed from the stop of a 2008 GMC Acadia with an expired registration on Highway 75 near 12th Street in Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
Ireton man jailed for OWI by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Ireton man was arrested about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence near Sioux Center. The arrest of Matthew Logan Maxwell stemmed from a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe found stuck in a snowdrift on Dove Avenue, a Level B road near 390th Street, about seven miles west of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City PD ties lack of supervision to teenage burglaries
Gill said it’s not uncommon for young people to have bad influences, that's why it's important for parents to stay connected with their kids.
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE
TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
Group of teens arrested for string of burglaries, stolen cars
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of teenagers has been arrested in connection to a string of crimes across Sioux City ranging from burglaries to stolen cars. Sioux City Police confirmed details with Siouxland News Thursday saying their investigation has been ongoing for seven weeks into burglaries that happened at gas stations, vape shops and a local gun shop.
Spirit Lake Man Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole; Will Appeal
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A Spirit Lake man found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his former girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Christian Goyne-Yarns, the man convicted of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford eleven months ago, was identified by Woizeschke as her attacker when she called 911.
George man hurt in crash by Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old George man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Fig Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley. Derrick William Nelsen was driving south when he lost control of his 2007 Sterling grain truck, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy
Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
Sanborn man charged for domestic assault
SANBORN—A 20-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications. The arrest of Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft stemmed from a domestic situation with a woman he was living with at 305 E. Fifth St. in...
Man arrested for assaulting girlfriend
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jayson Josue Espinoza Gamez stemmed from him not letting his live-in girlfriend leave their residence at 1115 21st Ave. Apt. 9, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Hawarden man charged for marijuana, more
HAWARDEN—A 38-year-old Hawarden man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Luke James Haverhals stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call from a child at an apartment...
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
Man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend in Dickinson Co. seeing new trial
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — A man convicted of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in February 2022 in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford is seeking a new trial. New court documents were filed on December 30th by Christian Goyne-Yarns and his team requesting a new trial. The...
Sheldon man jailed after pushing another
SHELDON—A 45-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Steven Jay Kruger stemmed from a verbal argument at 818 11th St. in Sheldon that continued to 1114 S. Ninth Ave., where Kruger lives, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Minnesota motorist cited for marijuana
OCHEYEDAN—A 34-year-old Worthington, MN, man was cited about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, near Ocheyedan on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Cory Alan Lietz stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Ford Taurus for speeding on Tanager Avenue south...
