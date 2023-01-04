ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement

Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jim Harbaugh: ‘Expect’ to be back at Michigan next season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines

If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy