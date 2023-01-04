Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement
Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Issues Statement On NFL Rumors
Amid rumors of his return to the NFL, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement to address his future in Ann Arbor.
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program are reportedly being hit with NCAA violations following an investigation into their conduct.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Expect’ to be back at Michigan next season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season, posting a statement on the team’s social media accounts following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said...
Michigan football: 3 reasons Jim Harbaugh should stay with Wolverines
If you’re a Michigan football fan, welcome to the article you’ve probably been dying to read since the rumors have started to swirl regarding Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately for you, I’ll also be writing up a “reasons Jim Harbaugh should leave for the NFL” piece to balance things out and kind of give pros and cons of both, but honestly, if I was him, I’d probably come back to Michigan next season.
Report details why Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended
Days after losing the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan is facing allegations of NCAA violations, according to media reports. College football insider Dan Wetzel reported that Michigan has been accused of four Level II violations and one Level I violations. Level II violations are ...
Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell authored a letter to NFL fans after the terrifying Damar Hamlin incident on Monday. The NFL tweeted the lengthy letter to fans early Saturday afternoon that Goodell authored. The letter was penned in response to Hamlin’s significant and “inspiring progress” over the last few days. Roger also went over the incident Read more... The post Roger Goodell pens letter to NFL fans after Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns downgrade DE Jadeveon Clowney to out vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was downgraded to out for Sunday’s season finale against the host Pittsburgh Steelers. The
As UW Welcomes an Army of New Corners, Don't Forget About Irvin
The son of the NFL legend will return healthy as a senior to help out the Husky secondary.
Cowboys Sign CB Xavier Rhodes to Practice Squad
The Bills waived the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday.
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Magic-Warriors Game
Andrew Wiggins is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
Miami Heat leads NBA in clutch games. Is that a good or bad thing? A closer look
The Miami Heat is on track to do something only one other NBA team has done in the last decade. But it’s still up in the air whether that accomplishment would be a good or bad thing.
