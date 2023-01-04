ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Signs Executive Order Activating National Guard Over "Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys"

Florida - Friday January 6, 2023: Governor DeSantis signed an Executive Order Friday activating the Florida National Guard to support efforts preventing further migrant landings on Florida’s shores. Executive Order 23-03, Emergency Management – Illegal Migration, directs state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in...
Pandemic Relief - Florida Businesses Took $50.1 Billion in Federal PPP Funds; 31st in the Nation

Florida - Thursday January 5, 2023: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis caused unprecedented financial strain throughout the U.S., prompting the federal government to offer economic relief packages at every level, from stimulus checks for personal use to local fiscal recovery funds at the state level. But the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the most memorable.
Dire warnings of flooding, power outages and mudslides as storms hit California

A powerful storm is battering large swaths of California today. It's bringing heavy rains and high winds to some areas already saturated by multiple storms in recent weeks. The National Weather Service has sent out dire warnings that flooding, power outages and mudslides are possible. NPR's Eric Westervelt is tracking the storm from the San Francisco Bay area. And, Eric, I've been looking at the weather service's satellite images of this huge storm, and they look really ominous. What's the latest?
Governor Awards $79 Million to High-Performing Nursing Education and Health Care Programs; Including IRSC

Florida - Friday January 6, 2022: Governor DeSantis has awarded $79 million for high-performing nursing education programs in Florida. The funding rewards public postsecondary nursing programs that have gone above and beyond to train Floridians and provides matching funds for scholarship awards, faculty recruitment, equipment and additional educational supports. Indian...
Governor Appoints 25 to Various State Boards

Florida - Saturday January 7, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made the following 25 appointments:. Dr. Jonathan Hickman - Dr. Hickman is the Medical Executive Director for Genentech. Previously, he was the National Clinical Account Director and Medical Science Liaison for AstraZeneca. Dr. Hickman earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
