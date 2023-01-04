Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.

13 DAYS AGO