SNAP benefits to continue through January

(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
VIRGINIA STATE
healthcaredive.com

Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts

UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
CNBC

Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
Fortune

Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why

Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
InsuranceNewsNet

As Social Security anxiety rises, Americans grab annuities for guarantees

Americans are turning to annuities for a guaranteed income to supplement Social Security at a time when anxiety about the entitlement program is climbing in surveys. A recently released LIMRA study found that people who bought annuities bought them primarily to supplement Social Security, with “accumulate assets for retirement” a distant second.
