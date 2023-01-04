Read full article on original website
Baby Boomers have an average of $162,000 in their retirement savings. Here are 3 ways they can maximize their Social Security benefits and boost their retirement income
For boomers who are looking to supercharge their retirement savings, experts suggest saving more in tax-advantaged accounts and delaying cashing in on their Social Security benefits.
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards...
Social Security: What To Know About Collecting as a Divorced Survivor
Most retirees understand that the surviving spouses of deceased Social Security recipients may be entitled to their own survivor benefits. But many do not know that even divorced spouses of Social...
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
SNAP benefits to continue through January
(WSET) — Federal approval greenlit the way for Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to release emergency benefits for eligible households in January. The benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on January 16. The enhanced SNAP benefit requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotments on a...
Inheritance tax: Grandparents can reduce expenses by helping grandchildren in purchasing a home!
The payment of inheritance tax (IHT) on property, money, and savings can be costly for grandparents leaving wealth to loved ones. Since its commencement in 2008, the tax nil rate bracket has remained unchanged at $392,924, drawing more and more individuals into the IHT net. What Is Inheritance Tax?. Parents...
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
Secure 2.0 changes 3 key rules around required withdrawals from retirement accounts
President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus federal spending package on Thursday that contains several retirement provisions, including some updates to required minimum distribution rules. RMDs force many savers to pull money from tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs and 401(k) plans each year, starting at a certain age. The so-called...
A Guide to SSDI Benefits: Who Qualifies and What to Do if You’re Denied
Someone born in 2000 has about a 1 in 4 chance of becoming disabled before they reach their full retirement age of 67. For a worker who becomes disabled during their working years, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a lifeline. As with Social Security retirement benefits, Social Security disability...
Is it bad to close a credit card? Yes, and here are 4 reasons why
Closing a credit card can decrease your credit score. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. When seeking to streamline your finances or rein in spending, you may be tempted to close a credit card or two. While this may seem like a helpful move, there are some pros and cons to consider.
Millions of Americans can receive energy credit up to $8,000 – see who qualifies for the refund by making simple switch
HOMEOWNERS and renters alike who have purchased energy-efficient appliances and products may qualify for credits up to $8,000. The tax rebates are incentives from Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which became effective last August. The landmark law aims to provide lower energy costs by allowing consumers to claim the same...
As Social Security anxiety rises, Americans grab annuities for guarantees
Americans are turning to annuities for a guaranteed income to supplement Social Security at a time when anxiety about the entitlement program is climbing in surveys. A recently released LIMRA study found that people who bought annuities bought them primarily to supplement Social Security, with “accumulate assets for retirement” a distant second.
Trump's tax returns show no Social Security benefit income. Here's what retirees can learn about claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023
Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
