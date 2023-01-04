ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Interview: US Rep. Josh Harder on Central California floods, Stockton youth health center

By Ben Irwin, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsWbb_0k35KBlY00

From the set of storms lashing Northern California to the $1.7 trillion federal budget packed with “big wins” for Stockton and San Joaquin County, Congressman Josh Harder has a lot to say and do as new 9th Congressional District’s representative in Washington.

“I think I (now) have a better appreciation for how to actually be effective and how to identify areas of common ground,” Harder said. The third-term congressman — his first term representing Stockton and most of San Joaquin County — touts himself for being able to work with both sides of the aisle to pass legislation.

“People are frustrated that they are often overlooked and ignored. We need folks that are going to stand up for our values, and we have a lot of opportunities to do that coming up.”

More federal flood attention

Stockton and San Joaquin Valley communities have been marked as most vulnerable to be America’s next Katrina, a reference to the hurricane-induced floods that devastated New Orleans in 2005. He said he’ll be keeping a close eye on the storm systems moving through Northern California this week and called for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to step up their presence in his district.

“I think the last couple of weeks should be a reminder that we have not made the critical investments necessary to protect one of the most densely populated floodplains in America,” Harder said. The region is rounding up funding for a $1.4 billion Lower San Joaquin River Project to shore up critical levees and flood control infrastructure to protect against mass loss of life and property from flooding.

Harder said local officials have worked hard to keep people safe and recover from storm damage, but state and federal officials continue to work too slowly and get too little done.

“Over the next couple of weeks, obviously, we need to make sure we’re protecting people’s homes and livelihoods, getting FEMA involved,” Harder said, “but long term, we need to fix our infrastructure. It’s beyond time that we do it.”

Included in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill Harder helped pass at the end of 2022 is $200 million for San Joaquin and Stanislaus County water projects.

“We’ve got to make sure we are both strengthening our levees and making sure that we’re protecting our farmers from drought years ahead,” Harder said. “Those (dollars) are going to go to those two exact types of projects, which will roll out over the next months and years.”

Stockton adolescent health center

Also included in the federal spending bill is $500,000 for an adolescent health center in Stockton, Harder said. Stockton and San Joaquin County have struggled with a shortage of mental health workers before, during and after the pandemic.

“Walking around Stockton, I heard from so many people who were concerned about the future of young people. We saw from COVID a real rise in behavioral health issues, anxiety, depression and substance abuse issues — our kids have been hit hard,” Harder said.

The funds will be awarded to nonprofit Community Medical Centers, a federally qualified health center, for a building rehab at 701 E. Weber Ave in downtown Stockton — no timeline is available for completion.

As the father of a 10-month-old girl, Harder said early intervention is near and dear to his heart.

“It’s just good, basic, common sense public policy: help somebody as early as you can, and they’re going to make a big difference in our community later on,” Harder said. “(The facility) is going to be laser-focused on young people and will have everything from opioid addiction treatment to preventative care and behavioral health.”

Additional local projects included in the $1.7 trillion spending package:

  • $4 million to upgrade the nurse training facility at Delta College to train 80 more nurses per year
  • $7 million for expanding and improving the Highway 99 and 120 interchange in San Joaquin County
  • Automatically enroll World War II veterans with free Veterans Affairs services
  • $4 million for 8-bed expansion and full remodel of St. Joseph's NICU pediatric center

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

One killed and thousands under evacuation orders from ‘life-threatening’ California flooding

The storm that killed one person and left roadways across northern California flooded has moved further east, but that does not mean Californians are safe from the "incredibly dangerous" and “life-threatening” conditions left in its wake.On Monday, residents in Sacramento County are still under evacuation orders after the historic flooding breached the city’s levees. Sacramento County officials warned residents that the situation was still "incredibly dangerous" with the potential for overfilled rivers to spill out onto nearby roadways.The evacuation orders were issued late Sunday for individuals living in Point Pleasant, a low-lying community where dangerous flooding could occur. Residents of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Stockton Record

Stockton Unified school board parts ways with attorney Lipton

The Stockton Unified School District Board of Trustees terminated its legal services agreement with Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP at a special meeting on Friday. Board President Angelann Flores and trustees Donald Donaire, Kennetha Stevens and Sofia Colón were in the majority of the 4-3 vote to end the contract with the San Jose law firm. The move severs the work relationship with Jack Lipton, the trustees' attorney and a partner at the law firm. Trustees Alicia Rico, Cecilia Mendez and Ray Zulueta voted against the motion.
STOCKTON, CA
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

"Get out of here": Homeless camps along American River clear out in anticipation of flooding

SACRAMENTO — An intense warning boomed from above along the American River Parkway on Thursday as crews urged people to move out and get to higher ground.William Terwilliger brought a CBS13 crew to his camp as his sister helped him save as much as he could from relentless rain and potential flooding."I can't do anything about it. I'm going back to get a few more things. I can only get what I can get, you know?" said Terwilliger.  "I want my brother to keep what he has because he doesn't have much." said his sister, TJ Johnson.Just as he was...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

Live updates: Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on Sunday after walloping the region on New Year’s Eve with drenching rain, treacherous winds and dangerous flooding on the Valley floor while slippery roadways and impressive snow totals dominated the higher elevations.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million.The California Lottery said on Wednesday that Mary Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from CN Liquor in Norco, California. Her $20 million win is the biggest prize possible in the game and made her just the fourth person in the state lottery's history to win it. CN Liquor will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy