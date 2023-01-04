ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, MI

Sandusky girls basketball continues to surge as coach Al DeMott ties MHSAA record

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
SANDUSKY — Make some room at the top for Al DeMott.

The Sandusky girls basketball coach secured the 797th win of his career Tuesday, as the Wolves dispatched Vassar, 55-27, at Mark S. Hund Gymnasium.

DeMott, 67, is now tied with former Detroit Country Day coach Frank Orlando for the most victories in MHSAA girls basketball history.

"It's our program that's done it," DeMott said. "We've had a solid program for many, many years now. It's the program, all the kids and all the people ... it's sure not any magic thing I've ever done, I know that. I've been here at the top to run things and try to keep things going. But I've had so much help and just a lot of support. Community support, parent support — everything."

This season, that support has come from a nine-player roster headlined by three senior captains in Ally Jansen, Brooke Jansen and Morgan Taege.

"It was very special," Taege said of Tuesday's win. "We all came to (Sandusky) games when we were kids. We saw him coaching and now we play for him."

"We know how good of a guy he is," Ally Jansen said. "No one deserves it more than him, in my opinion."

"It's really cool because he's been coaching us for so long," Brooke Jansen said. "It's cool to see him achieve this."

DeMott has been the school's girls basketball coach since 1979. Sandusky is 797-206 during his tenure, which includes a Class C state runner-up finish in 1999.

"It means a lot," DeMott said of the sharing the moment with his captains. "These three have worked very, very hard in the offseason. They've put in a lot of time and a lot of work."

The Wolves are coming off a spectacular 2021-22 season in which they finished 23-1 and captured GTC East and district championships.

While this year poses new challenges, Sandusky is 7-2 and has won its past four games.

"We don't have a lot of height and we aren't as fast as we were last year," DeMott said. "We don't have the depth like we had. But (our girls) can all pass, dribble and shoot the ball. You can't key on one or two of them because we've got a lot of girls on this team that can shoot the ball. They're all capable shooters."

Scoring can come from anyone. On Tuesday, it was Taege who led the way with 17 points. In a victory over Reese last month, Helena Long had a team-high 15 points. Two days earlier, Brooke Jansen and Grace Guibord led the Wolves with nine points in a win against Bad Axe.

"We're a team that plays together and we don't care (who scores) individually," Ally Jansen said. "So if one person is on that night — while the person who usually (scores) is not — we just adjust and work as a team."

"A big factor of (our success) is that, while we have a smaller team, we're close outside of the sport, too," Brooke Jansen said. "And so, knowing each other outside of the sport also helps us on both ends (of the floor). Especially with our communication on defense."

Sandusky hasn't allowed more than 30 points in any of its seven wins. While the Wolves gave up 51 in both of their losses, they only fell by a combined total of five points.

"Our chemistry is real good, too," DeMott said. "They love playing with each other and they really get along. That's the advantage of having a small team. Sometimes, we've had teams with 15 (players) and you don't get as close as you do when you've got a small team like this."

"As long as we're all working together, everything flows very well," Taege said.

That was evident Tuesday, as Sandusky surpassed 50 points for the fourth time this season. The Wolves appear to be hitting their stride with conference play on the horizon.

"Every year, our goal is to win the league, then a district (title) and hopefully a regional," DeMott said. "We wanted to win a regional last year and we were close. We lost in the regional final by four points to Reese. So it would sure be nice to win a regional (for) these kids. They really want it."

But in the meantime, the Wolves want their coach to have the MHSAA girls wins record to himself. DeMott can reach that milestone with a victory Friday, when Sandusky visits Unionville-Sebewaing at 6 p.m.

"I don't know if we'll have a lot (of people) up there or not," DeMott said. "Whoever is there, it'll be wonderful to see them. But I'm not sure … I really don't know what to expect."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

