Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WANE-TV

No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - A man found unconscious in an apartment fire on New Year's Day later died at the hospital, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of W. West St. for a structure fire. At...
STURGIS, MI
wfft.com

No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages

LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Neighbors near new jail site gather in opposition of jail plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site. The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

Affidavit: Deadly South Anthony shooting over 'baby mama drama'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Moments after he was shot Tuesday night, the driver of a black Lincoln sedan told a Fort Wayne Police detective that the shooting was over "baby mama drama" involving the woman who was shot in the car with him, according to a court document released Wednesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
WOWO News

One Woman Dead, Another Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
FORT WAYNE, IN

