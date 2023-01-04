FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO