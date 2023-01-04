Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
abc57.com
Man dies from injuries sustained in apartment fire in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - A man found unconscious in an apartment fire on New Year's Day later died at the hospital, according to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety. At 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to the 200 block of W. West St. for a structure fire. At...
wfft.com
No one injured in fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Firefighters reported no injuries in a fire on Fort Wayne's southeast side Wednesday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at 4206 Hoagland Ave. Fire crews were on the scene in three minutes. They found smoke and fire coming from the...
Electrical fire causes more than $15K in damages
LIMA — An early-morning electrical fire on Tuesday caused about $17,500 in property and other damages at a home on West O’Connor Avenue. According to the Lima Fire Department, one of the occupants of 735 W. O’Connor Ave. woke to the smell of smoke and everyone evacuated. The fire department arrived at 4:12 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a wall. Once opened up, firefighters found a fire burning inside the wall.
WANE-TV
Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
WNDU
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
WANE-TV
Neighbors near new jail site gather in opposition of jail plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Although the planned location for a new Allen County Jail has changed, negative feedback has remained throughout the process of finding a new site. The latest display of disapproval was a gathering of homeowners near the location chosen for the new jail, 2911 Meyer Road.
WANE-TV
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
WANE-TV
15 Finds Out: Finished road creates dead end for Fort Wayne florist
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One Fort Wayne business is addressing traffic and safety concerns Wednesday caused by an intersection change on Coldwater Road. What used to be an intersection at Ludwig and Coldwater Roads is now closed off to traffic due to the Ludwig Road Relocation and Coldwater Road Interchange projects. This now causes more traffic down Racquet Drive, which leads to a dead end and just so happens to be the Gassafy Wholesale Florist parking lot.
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
wfft.com
Allen County Commissioners handling neighbors criticism over new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new Allen County jail site has been met with plenty of public pushback, most recently by neighboring residents. A purchase agreement was signed for 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road on December 27. The owner and commissioners have 90 days from that date to close the deal.
WANE-TV
After 4 swatting calls, Fort Wayne family shares story
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home. Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
wfft.com
Affidavit: Deadly South Anthony shooting over 'baby mama drama'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Moments after he was shot Tuesday night, the driver of a black Lincoln sedan told a Fort Wayne Police detective that the shooting was over "baby mama drama" involving the woman who was shot in the car with him, according to a court document released Wednesday.
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
wfft.com
One dead, one critically injured in Southeast Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after a Tuesday night shooting in Southeast Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police responded to S Anthony Blvd and Simons St just after 7:00 p.m. Police say several people called 911 about shots fired in the...
Narcan box added outside O’Sullivans Italian Pub west of downtown Fort Wayne
When the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance learned about a grant made available to Overdose Lifeline through Governor Eric Holcomb's office and the Division of Mental Health and Addiction, it gave them an idea on how to help the community.
WOWO News
One Woman Dead, Another Man Seriously Injured In Tuesday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating a Tuesday Night fatal shooting in Fort Wayne. Shortly after 7 P.M., Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Simons Street and Anthony Blvd on a shots fired report. Upon their arrival they found an adult female who was pronounced deceased at the scene, as well as an adult male on scene and was transported to a local hospital where he was downgraded to life threatening condition. Police discovered multiple buildings damaged during the incident as they are continuing to investigate the incident. The names of the victims have not yet been released. Those with information are being asked to contact Fort Wayne Police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WOWO News
Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
