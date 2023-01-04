Read full article on original website
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
khn.org
First Edition: January 5, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
khn.org
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments
The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
POLITICO
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials
Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
khn.org
Thousands Of NYC Nurses May Strike Next Week
Though some progress has been made toward averting a large Jan. 9 strike of nursing staff at several New York City hospitals, negotiations are still underway. Separately, Modern Healthcare covers how the FTC's proposed noncompete hiring clause ban may impact physician salaries. Five institutions, including units of the massive Mount...
khn.org
Biden, WHO Question China’s Covid Death Reports
President Joe Biden and global health officials raised concerns that covid-related deaths are underreported and want China to be more forthcoming about the state of the crisis. In the U.S., local news outlets report that the virus is flaring in some regions while stable in others. China defended on Thursday...
Cannabis screening urged before surgeries requiring anesthesia
Worried about Americans' rising use of cannabis, which may interfere with pain control, a medical group issued new guidance that calls for screening all patients for cannabis use before surgery requiring anesthesia.
khn.org
Large Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemical Plume Hits Lake Michigan
News outlets cover a sizeable plume of toxic PFAS chemicals that have leaked into Lake Michigan's Green Bay from a plant that makes firefighting foam. Some detected levels far exceed EPA drinking water health limits. Other news comes from New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere. A large plume of toxic...
khn.org
Walgreens, CVS Will Pursue Certification To Sell Abortion Pills
Pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS said Wednesday that they will take the regulatory steps to be able to dispense mifepristone, the first drug in the two-drug protocol of a medicated abortion. The decisions follow a new FDA rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. Walgreens...
khn.org
Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions
Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
Fairfield Sun Times
Postoperative Restrictive Opioid Rx Protocol Feasible for Most Patients
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Implementation of a restrictive opioid prescription protocol (ROPP) -- prescribing an opioid supply of three or fewer days -- to surgical patients after hospital discharge is feasible for most patients, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Oncology. Emese Zsiros,...
khn.org
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access
Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
khn.org
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes
The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
