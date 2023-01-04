ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Edition: January 5, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments

The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses

Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications

(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials

Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
Thousands Of NYC Nurses May Strike Next Week

Though some progress has been made toward averting a large Jan. 9 strike of nursing staff at several New York City hospitals, negotiations are still underway. Separately, Modern Healthcare covers how the FTC's proposed noncompete hiring clause ban may impact physician salaries. Five institutions, including units of the massive Mount...
Biden, WHO Question China’s Covid Death Reports

President Joe Biden and global health officials raised concerns that covid-related deaths are underreported and want China to be more forthcoming about the state of the crisis. In the U.S., local news outlets report that the virus is flaring in some regions while stable in others. China defended on Thursday...
Large Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemical Plume Hits Lake Michigan

News outlets cover a sizeable plume of toxic PFAS chemicals that have leaked into Lake Michigan's Green Bay from a plant that makes firefighting foam. Some detected levels far exceed EPA drinking water health limits. Other news comes from New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere. A large plume of toxic...
Walgreens, CVS Will Pursue Certification To Sell Abortion Pills

Pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS said Wednesday that they will take the regulatory steps to be able to dispense mifepristone, the first drug in the two-drug protocol of a medicated abortion. The decisions follow a new FDA rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. Walgreens...
Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions

Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
FLORIDA STATE
Postoperative Restrictive Opioid Rx Protocol Feasible for Most Patients

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Implementation of a restrictive opioid prescription protocol (ROPP) -- prescribing an opioid supply of three or fewer days -- to surgical patients after hospital discharge is feasible for most patients, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Oncology. Emese Zsiros,...
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access

Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes

The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...

