Blue Jacket chose this week to make an official announcement because of two more firsts; a barista competition that will be hosted on Thursday, January 5th at 7 pm at the Tall Rabbit and hosted by FWTNT, then an open microphone on Saturday, January 7th at 11:00 am until close. These events will kick off the Tall Rabbit Café’s official opening today on Tuesday, January 3rd.

