nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs Clemson
After returning to form Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (11-4, 2-2) looks to get payback against the Clemson Tigers (11-5, 2-2) in a battle of the orange on the road. Tip-off is set for Sunday at 2 pm EST, with the game...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange earn much-needed 89-71 win over Pittsburgh
After a string of upsets across the ACC this week, it appeared the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team would follow the same fate after trailing 39-33 at halftime against the Pittsburgh Panthers. However, the Orange (11-4, 2-2) turned up the heat in the second half, outscoring the Panthers (7-8,...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook
One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for #11 Virginia
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (10-5, 3-1) continues its quick ACC road trip in an important matchup against the #11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2). Syracuse hopes to keep the ACC upset trend going after #12 Miami and #16 Duke both saw losses to lower-ranked opponents Wednesday night. Tip-off...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Caleb Okechukwu, Marlowe Wax return to lead Orange defense
The Syracuse Orange defense will be without longtime staples Garrett Williams and Mikel Jones next season, as the two veterans are hoping to continue their careers in the NFL. Fortunately, a pair of well-respected Mob members are back to lead the unit in 2023. First up is DL Caleb Okechukwu,...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Pittsburgh
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2) hopes to avoid losing three straight games for the first time this season. The Orange will have a chance to redeem itself Thursday night in its matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-3). Syracuse is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses to Louisville and NC State, while Pittsburgh looks to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Wake Forest and Miami. Last season, the Panthers finished 11-19 overall and just 2-16 against the ACC.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: the curious case of John Bol Ajak
At the beginning of the 2022-23 Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season, there were many questions about where much of the production on both sides of the ball would come from. With six freshmen joining the roster and no less than two starting jobs available, it seemed like getting them all meaningful minutes would be a challenge.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The Syracuse Orange are preparing for a game against their biggest ACC rival. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 17,706 students who are ready for lacrosse season. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics that no one...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. No. 11 Virginia: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (10-5, 3-1) vs. No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 2-2) Location: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va. Line: The Draftkings Line will be updated on the morning of the game. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Virginia Blog: Streaking the Lawn. Rivalry: 11-6, Virginia.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Seniors keep Orange from losing at Louisville
The Syracuse Orange survived against the Louisville Cardinals. It wasn’t pretty, but the Orange avoided a loss that would have ended any NCAA Tournament hopes in the first game in 2023. Leading the way down the stretch were the two senior starters, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards. With ten...
Syracuse, Holy Cross will play at JMA Wireless Dome in 2024
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2024 schedule continues to round itself out with a new addition. Holy Cross, the FCS liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, has added a Sept. 28 road game against SU to its 2024 schedule on its website. A team spokesman for the Orange could not immediately respond for comment on the scheduling.
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Inside Syracuse’s worst nursing home: Screams for help, missed medications, 10 p.m. dinners
Syracuse, N.Y. – Michael Schalk’s phone rang at 6 a.m. July 29. It was his father’s roommate calling from Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Broadwell named head of Oswego-Fulton Chamber
SYRACUSE — County resident Sara Broadwell has been named the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, replacing Oswego’s Katie Toomey, who has been promoted by CenterState CEO to vice president of member engagement. The promotions were announced Thursday.
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
