FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Laist.com
Brace For Another Round Of Rain And Stormy Weather
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
1 Killed in Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a traffic collision on the 10 Freeway early Thursday morning, Jan. 5, in the city of Pomona during a winter rainstorm that drenched the Southland. California Highway Patrol officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County
Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
Storm surge slams through Ventura Harbor, destroying docks and damaging boats
One resident captured the sudden surge just outside her home. You can hear the crunching as moorings snap, docks break and boats crash into each other.
signalscv.com
Streets flood, river flows during major storm
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for much of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. Meteorologists with the NWS’s Oxnard station said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday but will most likely be extended, even as showers subside, due to reports of road floods.
Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita
With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue. The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain. The ...
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID two women killed in AV traffic crash
SUN VILLAGE – Authorities have identified two women who were killed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and crashed into their vehicle in the Sun Village area. Ericka Gonzalez, 26, of Lake Los Angeles, and Esmeralda Rangel, 23, of Littlerock, were pronounced dead at the...
Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm
Sandbags for impacted residents will continue to be available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at the Claremont Lot at 54th Place and Ocean Boulevard. The Fire Department can also drop off sandbags at homes that need further assistance. The post Peninsula faces major flooding after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
10 Freeway crash in San Dimas leaves 1 dead; all lanes reopened
A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in San Dimas, prompting the hourslong closure of all eastbound lanes.
Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding
The CHP estimated there was about 3 feet of standing water this morning on the 710 Freeway near Artesia Boulevard. The post Long Beach sees freeway closures due to flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Recent rain puts Santa Monica’s water infrstructure to work
As rain continues to hound Santa Monica for a second consecutive week, gallons of pollution-laden storm water runoff that once would have flown into the Santa Monica Bay are being diverted and captured for reuse by the City’s increasingly robust water infrastructure system. Coming just several months after the...
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Body of missing Ventura County man found at bottom of river
The body of a missing Ventura County man has been found at the bottom of a river on Tuesday. The missing man, Craig William Clark, 69, from Casitas Springs was found at the bottom of the Ventura River after he was reported missing on Dec. 14., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Clark was […]
foxla.com
California Atmospheric River timeline: When to expect heavy rain, possible flooding
LOS ANGELES - A days-long storm continues to hit Southern California and is expected to hit its "peak intensity" on Thursday. According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to be very heavy for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties early Thursday. Los Angeles will see the peak of the rain Thursday morning.
Firefighters Douse House Fire in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cadiz Drive in the city of Simi Valley around 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. When crews arrived on scene, they found a portion of a residence well-involved in flames.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
Person found dead in freight elevator in downtown L.A. building
A person was found dead in a freight elevator in a downtown Los Angeles building Wednesday. It happened at 820 S. Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
