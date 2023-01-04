Read full article on original website
Plans to tax recreational marijuana in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawmakers from St. Charles County to St. Louis are scrambling to get measures on the ballot to tax the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. That’s one of the provisions in Amendment 3 that legalized those cannabis sales. Elliott Davis talked to both officials and people from the industry about the new […]
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
KMOV
Some say giving St. Louis Street Department access over Aldermen Capital Funds can make streets safer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will decide if it will give the city’s street department control of Aldermanic Capital Funds. During a special committee ward redistricting meeting Thursday, members of Trailnet, an organization that studies street safety in St. Louis, advocated for giving the city’s street department control of millions of dollars in capital funds that 28 alderpersons in the city have available to spend.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Aldermen discussing downsizing today
A special committee of St. Louis aldermen is working Thursday, January 5, to half the board.
FOX2now.com
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
KMOV
Metro East businesses charged wrong amounts for business licenses, owners say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several business owners in Cahokia Heights told News 4 they’ve been improperly charged for business license fees. Recently, the City of Cahokia Heights billed business owners’ license fees for 2022 and 2023. Many businesses told News 4 that prices have increased from 2021 prices.
Contact 2 gets results for woman with unfinished kitchen renovation
When FOX 2's Contact 2 team first met Hattie Thomas in September, she was washing dishes in the bathroom sink of her north St. Louis home. The messy misfortune was the fallout from a still incomplete kitchen renovation.
stlpublicradio.org
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will look much different after spring elections
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen was already going to look different this year because of a required downsizing to 14 wards. With the deadline to file for the March 7 primary having passed at 5 p.m. Friday, residents now have a better sense of exactly how different the city’s legislative body will be.
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
nextstl.com
St. Louis Board of Aldermen Races Set
Filing closed for running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen races. The next dates in the primary election- 01/24/23: Application-based absentee voting (both by mail and in-person) begins. 02/08/23: Last day to register to vote in this election. 02/21/23: No excuse needed absentee voting begins. 02/22/23: Last day to request...
People Are Moving to St. Louis, U-Haul Says
The Lou was the 11th most popular destination for one-way rentals
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
St. Louis among top 25 cities for growth according to U-Haul
According to the annual U-Haul Growth Index, St. Louis, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., are among the more notable growth markets to make the top 25.
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option beyond St. Louis
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
labortribune.com
New 1.25 million square-foot, union-built manufacturing facility coming to Crystal City, Mo.
Largest corporate investment in history of Jefferson County. Crystal City, Mo. – A new 1.25 million-square-foot manufacturing facility that will create 238 jobs is in the works for Crystal City, and it’s the largest corporate investment in the history of Jefferson County. James Hardie, a world leader in...
edglentoday.com
Wall To Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings In Edwardsville Has Ribbon Cutting, Off To Solid Start
EDWARDSVILLE - Danyel Harrell, a co-owner of Wall to Wall Home & Commercial Furnishings in Edwardsville, said she and her husband feel right at home in the new business because of their Edwardsville background. Recently, the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Wall to Wall. “My...
