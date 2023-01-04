ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

Plans to tax recreational marijuana in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Lawmakers from St. Charles County to St. Louis are scrambling to get measures on the ballot to tax the sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. That’s one of the provisions in Amendment 3 that legalized those cannabis sales. Elliott Davis talked to both officials and people from the industry about the new […]
5 On Your Side

Newly opened St. Charles County apartment complex sells for $70M

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Charles County luxury apartment complex completed early last year sold at the end of December for $70 million. Bold on Blvd, a 272-unit apartment complex at 1100 St. Peters Centre Blvd. in St. Peters, was purchased by an undisclosed New Jersey-based private firm making its first investment in the Midwest, according to a news release from Northmarq, the broker on the transaction.
KMOV

Some say giving St. Louis Street Department access over Aldermen Capital Funds can make streets safer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will decide if it will give the city’s street department control of Aldermanic Capital Funds. During a special committee ward redistricting meeting Thursday, members of Trailnet, an organization that studies street safety in St. Louis, advocated for giving the city’s street department control of millions of dollars in capital funds that 28 alderpersons in the city have available to spend.
KICK AM 1530

Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022

We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
St. Louis American

Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO

Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
nextstl.com

St. Louis Board of Aldermen Races Set

Filing closed for running for St. Louis Board of Aldermen races. The next dates in the primary election- 01/24/23: Application-based absentee voting (both by mail and in-person) begins. 02/08/23: Last day to register to vote in this election. 02/21/23: No excuse needed absentee voting begins. 02/22/23: Last day to request...
