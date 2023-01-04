ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

Walgreens, CVS Will Pursue Certification To Sell Abortion Pills

Pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS said Wednesday that they will take the regulatory steps to be able to dispense mifepristone, the first drug in the two-drug protocol of a medicated abortion. The decisions follow a new FDA rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. Walgreens...
OHIO STATE
khn.org

FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access

Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
khn.org

TikTok Weight Loss Buzz Leads To Diabetes Drug Shortage

Bloomberg reports on how an online meme is leading to serious supply shortages of Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In other health industry news, Aetna wins a N.C. contract, Moderna buys a Japanese drugmaker to boost its mRNA drug efforts, and more. Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels...
khn.org

Growth Of ‘Most Transmissible Subvariant’ XBB.1.5 Worries Health Officials

The World Health Organization says the omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. over a matter of weeks, could drive cases up. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House pandemic response coordinator, called its growth "stunning" but cautioned against panic. Scientists are working to determine if the subvariant also causes more severe illness.
khn.org

NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments

The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
khn.org

Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions

Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes

The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
khn.org

Biden, WHO Question China’s Covid Death Reports

President Joe Biden and global health officials raised concerns that covid-related deaths are underreported and want China to be more forthcoming about the state of the crisis. In the U.S., local news outlets report that the virus is flaring in some regions while stable in others. China defended on Thursday...
GEORGIA STATE
khn.org

First Edition: January 5, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

While some doctors seem eager for a huge payoff, others are warily watching what happens when private equity firms take charge of orthopedic practices. (Harris Meyer, 1/7 ) U.S. airlines have response plans for passengers who run into health issues in flight, but planes carry limited and sometimes incomplete medical supplies that can put travelers at risk. (Vignesh Ramachandran, 1/7 )
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
khn.org

Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work

KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy