Walgreens, CVS Will Pursue Certification To Sell Abortion Pills
Pharmacy giants Walgreens and CVS said Wednesday that they will take the regulatory steps to be able to dispense mifepristone, the first drug in the two-drug protocol of a medicated abortion. The decisions follow a new FDA rule allowing retail pharmacies to dispense the medication for the first time. Walgreens...
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access
Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
TikTok Weight Loss Buzz Leads To Diabetes Drug Shortage
Bloomberg reports on how an online meme is leading to serious supply shortages of Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic. In other health industry news, Aetna wins a N.C. contract, Moderna buys a Japanese drugmaker to boost its mRNA drug efforts, and more. Ozempic, an injection that keeps blood sugar levels...
Growth Of ‘Most Transmissible Subvariant’ XBB.1.5 Worries Health Officials
The World Health Organization says the omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant variant in the U.S. over a matter of weeks, could drive cases up. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House pandemic response coordinator, called its growth "stunning" but cautioned against panic. Scientists are working to determine if the subvariant also causes more severe illness.
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments
The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions
Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
Report: Clot Buster Linked To Patient Death In Alzheimer’s Drug Trial
A patient's death during what's said to be a "closely watched" trial of Eisai's lecanemab Alzheimer's drug has now been linked to a blood clot buster drug given after the patient had a stroke. Success of a blood cancer drug and an inflammatory bowel disease drug are among other science news.
‘As Scarce As Taylor Swift Tickets:’ The Saga Of Finding Children’s Tylenol
Axios reports on why the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin continues, much to the frustration of parents of young children. Other public health news touches on forever chemicals, ketamine clinics for mental health, marijuana use among young adults, and more. Respiratory viruses may come and go, but one constant...
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes
The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
Biden, WHO Question China’s Covid Death Reports
President Joe Biden and global health officials raised concerns that covid-related deaths are underreported and want China to be more forthcoming about the state of the crisis. In the U.S., local news outlets report that the virus is flaring in some regions while stable in others. China defended on Thursday...
First Edition: January 5, 2023
Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
KHN Morning Briefing
While some doctors seem eager for a huge payoff, others are warily watching what happens when private equity firms take charge of orthopedic practices. (Harris Meyer, 1/7 ) U.S. airlines have response plans for passengers who run into health issues in flight, but planes carry limited and sometimes incomplete medical supplies that can put travelers at risk. (Vignesh Ramachandran, 1/7 )
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
