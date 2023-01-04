An Albany Park Farm Serving Refugee Families Is Looking For Greenhouse Space To Extend Growing Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Save A Lot operators take over former Whole Foods location on Chicago’s South Side
Save A Lot operator Yellow Banana has assumed the lease for a now-shuttered Whole Foods Market on Chicago's South Side, according to local reports. The company gained access to the building at 832 W. 63rd St. on Sunday, according to Block Club Chicago. Yellow Banana plans to partner with an...
blockclubchicago.org
Can You Handle Ice-Cold Lake Michigan? Polar Plunge This Month Will Support Local Families
CHICAGO — It’s that time of year again to brave the ice-cold dip into Lake Michigan for a good cause. The 22nd Chicago Polar Plunge starts noon Jan. 28 at Oak Street Beach, 1000 N. Lake Shore Drive, according to a news release. Anyone can take the plunge and should arrive by 11 a.m.
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
blockclubchicago.org
Flagship Back Of The Yards Coffeehouse Closes, But Owners Say Pilsen Location Coming Soon
BACK OF THE YARDS — A popular Back of the Yards coffee shop has closed as the owners move operations to a new location and expand to other parts of the city. Back of the Yards Coffeehouse, 2059 W. 47th St., closed Dec. 29. Co-owners Jesse Iñiguez and Mayra Hernandez opened the shop in 2017.
Oak Park parish opens new emergency winter shelter
St. Catherine of Siena/St. Lucy and St. Giles parish in Oak Park partnered with the non-profit organization, Housing Forward, to convert an unused part of the building near Austin and Washington Boulevards into an emergency shelter.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
25newsnow.com
Research group offers advice in case we cross paths with a coyote
(25 News Now) - Coyotes are no strangers to Central Illinois. With mating season on the way, we may start to see more of them. According to the Urban Coyote Research Project based in Cook County, mating season peaks in early February and can last on average 50 to 60 days.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
blockclubchicago.org
Recycle Your Broken Holiday Lights At These 12 Drop-Off Locations
CHICAGO — As holiday lights begin to come down, there are ways for Chicagoans to keep their busted string lights out of landfills. Nonprofit Reduce Waste Chicago is working with ward offices, businesses and other nonprofits to offer 12 locations collecting non-working holiday lights. The lights will be properly recycled after they are collected, according to the group.
Former ABC7 employees help save lives with American Red Cross after retirement
Two former ABC7 employees share how they are using their spare time to help save lives.
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
Chicago magazine
All Hail the Party Cut
While out-of-town pizza styles — namely, those hailing from Detroit, Rome, New York, and Sicily — have gotten all the love locally in recent years, it’s time for tavern style to regain the spotlight. Chicago’s favorite homegrown contribution (sorry, deep dish) is seeing a resurgence, with artisan and cheffy pies leading the comeback. These are four of our favorites.
Customers paid big bucks for furniture that never arrived from Interior Define
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Interior Define is a national chain of custom furniture stores headquartered in Chicago. They have 20 locations across the country – many of them in fashionable districts such as Williamsburg, Brooklyn and SoHo in New York City; La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica; Walnut Street in Philadelphia; Hayes Valley in San Francisco. The Chicago location is in a fashionable neighborhood too - at 833 W. Armitage Ave. in Lincoln Park. The trouble is that Interior Define has taken big bucks from thousands of customers and failed to deliver the orders. CBS...
Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
blockclubchicago.org
Smylie Brothers Closes Evanston Brewpub Months After Shutting Down Lakeview Location
EVANSTON — Smylie Brothers, a brewpub that recently closed its Lakeview location after one year in business, also has shut down its flagship operation in Evanston. Smylie Brothers announced the closing in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, saying the pandemic made the business unsustainable. The downtown Evanston brewpub at 1615 Oak Ave. had been open for eight years.
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
String of crimes near Wicker Park leave residents, alderman looking for answers
CHICAGO — At least a half-dozen armed robberies and two New Years Eve shootings near the Wicker Park neighborhood are leaving residents concerned over the safety of the area. “Obviously we don’t want it to continue getting more frequent,” said Mickey Kelly, a local. “So there’s got to be some police involvement to find out […]
blockclubchicago.org
This Week In Photos: Vice President Visit, Wicker Park Walgreens Closing, Southwest Snafu And More
CHICAGO — The holidays did not slow things down in Chicago. Wicker Park’s “hidden gem” Walgreens is closing, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by, Midway saw massive problems from Southwest Airlines and more. Photos from this week:. Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run...
