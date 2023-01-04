Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
empowerwisconsin.org
Terrorism Talk: Speaker Vos vilified ‘rogue holdouts’ in 2017
MADISON — As tempers flare in the Republican battle for Speaker of the House, the anti-establishment conservatives blocking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid are being likened to pirates — and worse. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), a McCarthy loyalist, called the Republican defectors terrorists. They’ve reportedly been described as...
captimes.com
State Debate: Mike McCabe wonders if it's finally time for a new and different political party
Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
Many factors contributed to Ron Johnson’s November victory. Observers say race was most likely one of them.
Although the November campaigns are over and done, the 2024 elections are even now underway. So we asked the question. One conclusion: Other factors abound, but race, though difficult to quantify as among these, cannot be discounted. In November, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was elected by Wisconsin voters for the...
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
milwaukeeindependent.com
New abortion law faces threat of veto by Governor Evers as Wisconsin GOP split over changing to ban
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Governor Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the...
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending
The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
captimes.com
Letter | Flat tax defies common sense
Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge
MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
The four state representatives who have never served in politics before
Twelve first-time state assembly members from Southeast Wisconsin were sworn in on Tuesday. Four of them have never dipped their toes into politics before.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
captimes.com
State Debate: Income taxes, compromising politicians, Ron Johnson's budget vote draw comments
In a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Reader of the Institute for Reforming Government, claims that Wisconsin could become a magnet for growth in the Midwest by cutting taxes. He believes that average residents will benefit if the state income tax is eliminated. Business blogger John Torinus hails...
captimes.com
GOP proposal would create new tax exemption for retirement income
Most Wisconsinites would pay no taxes on retirement income under a new proposal from three Republican lawmakers. State Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Reps. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and John Macco, R-Ledgeview, are proposing an amendment to the state budget which would exempt the first $100,000 of retirement income for individual filers age 67 or older, and the first $200,000 for married joint filers in the same age group.
Wisconsin Legislature moving ahead with bail amendment
The Wisconsin Legislature is moving quickly to put a constitutional amendment on the April ballot that would make it harder for criminal defendants to get out of jail on bail. The proposal has been around for years, but it gained new momentum last year after a man out on bail drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six and injuring dozens more. The Legislature last year approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would require court officials to consider a defendant’s risk to public safety when setting bail. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court. Republican sponsors of the measure introduced it again Wednesday.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
