Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers

Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
county17.com

Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
cowboystatedaily.com

Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake

Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
KGAB AM 650

More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains

Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
WyoFile

Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices

Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP

Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
rmef.org

Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming

MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
mybighornbasin.com

Spay/Neuter Wyoming Hits 20,000 Surgeries in 2023

In the 14 years of the program, the statewide movement to spay and neuter pets has been a tremendous success and solution to the persistently high number of unwanted pets. When Dr. Heather Carleton and the Animal Adoption Center (AAC) started offering free and low-income spay/neuter services across Wyoming in 2009, they never imagined that the program would eventually be responsible for over 20,000 surgeries. However, this winter, Spay/Neuter Wyoming met that milestone and, with it, has prevented at least a quarter of a million unwanted pets from being born.
wrrnetwork.com

Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming

Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wake Up Wyoming

Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong

Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
LARAMIE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Lame Study Blames Wyoming For Gun Smuggling

The most heavily regulated and taxed cigarettes in America are in New York City. If you want to buy the cheapest cigarettes that are not taxed and completely unregulated, go to New York City where the underground economy is BOOMING!. The same rule applies to everything else. Let's take guns...
