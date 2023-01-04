In the 14 years of the program, the statewide movement to spay and neuter pets has been a tremendous success and solution to the persistently high number of unwanted pets. When Dr. Heather Carleton and the Animal Adoption Center (AAC) started offering free and low-income spay/neuter services across Wyoming in 2009, they never imagined that the program would eventually be responsible for over 20,000 surgeries. However, this winter, Spay/Neuter Wyoming met that milestone and, with it, has prevented at least a quarter of a million unwanted pets from being born.

