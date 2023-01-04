Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Moose Population Continues Decline, Colorado Issues More Moose Hunting Licenses
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has long been known as a premier moose hunting destination in the Lower 48, but Colorado has surpassed it, at least in terms of sheer number of tags issued. Wyoming issued 360 moose tags for the 2022 hunting season, according...
Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers
Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
county17.com
Gillette student wins second place in University of Wyoming competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette student studying engineering at the University of Wyoming won second place in the Martin Knauss Experiential Energy Education competition. Gavin Geertson, who is double-majoring in mechanical engineering and energy systems engineering, received a scholarship as a result, according to a Jan. 6 UW School of Energy Resources Energy Review blog post.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gas Prices Shoot Up After Cold Snap Shuts Down Refineries
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A blast of Arctic cold that briefly turned much of Wyoming and surrounding states into a deep freeze also shut down oil and gas refineries across the nation. Refineries near the Gulf Coast and in Texas temporarily shut down, along with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fungus, Not Bird Flu, Killed 81 Ducks At Ocean Lake
Mass Duck Die-Off The bird flu was suspected when dozens of dead ducks were discovered in late November at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area southeast of Pavillion near the Wind River Reservation. It was initially reported that 77 ducks had perished, but the death toll was later raised to 81.
What Kind Of Dinosaurs Lived In Wyoming?
That place on the planet we now call Wyoming has been through a lot. It once was at the bottom of an ocean. It's been an inland sea. It's been a swamp. It's been much higher and dryer than it is now. Wyoming was once DINO LAND. Below is a...
More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
rmef.org
Picturesque Elk Habitat Conserved in Wyoming
MISSOULA, Mont. — A stunningly scenic 507-acre swath of rich wildlife habitat in southern Wyoming is conserved thanks to a collaboration between a conservation-minded family and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. “We recognize and appreciate Dennis and Cathy Faerber, long-time RMEF partner-landowners, for entering into this voluntary conservation agreement...
mybighornbasin.com
Spay/Neuter Wyoming Hits 20,000 Surgeries in 2023
In the 14 years of the program, the statewide movement to spay and neuter pets has been a tremendous success and solution to the persistently high number of unwanted pets. When Dr. Heather Carleton and the Animal Adoption Center (AAC) started offering free and low-income spay/neuter services across Wyoming in 2009, they never imagined that the program would eventually be responsible for over 20,000 surgeries. However, this winter, Spay/Neuter Wyoming met that milestone and, with it, has prevented at least a quarter of a million unwanted pets from being born.
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
Lame Study Blames Wyoming For Gun Smuggling
The most heavily regulated and taxed cigarettes in America are in New York City. If you want to buy the cheapest cigarettes that are not taxed and completely unregulated, go to New York City where the underground economy is BOOMING!. The same rule applies to everything else. Let's take guns...
