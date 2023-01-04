TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO