Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainepublic.org
Lewiston's mayor says that councilors are trying to silence him under a new proposal
Lewiston mayor Carl Sheline says that other city councilors are denying his first amendment rights by potentially changing council rules. Sheline is pushing back against a proposed amendment that will be floated at Tuesday's council meeting, which would specify that as presiding officer, the mayor should, "remain neutral and detached" during debates, and not debate any specific item until it's been resolved.
Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?
PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
wabi.tv
Waterville Police to receive pay raises
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department. The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives. The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied. One councilor...
Auburn Police Activities League receives $3M in federal funding to expand
AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Activities League (PAL) is set to expand in the coming years after receiving a major boost in funding. As part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Bill, $3 million dollars was secured for PAL to expand programming and build a new facility.
townline.org
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 5, 2023
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
newscentermaine.com
Portland tax assessor resigns after being placed on leave pending charges
Christopher Huff reportedly resigned before the new year. He was on leave since February after a domestic assault charge was filed. That case has not gone to trial.
Janet Mills kicks off second term with inaugural celebration
AUGUSTA, Maine — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Gov. Janet Mills will be sworn in for her second term as governor of the "Pine Tree State." The inauguration starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta. Mills's inaugural speech will take place at 7 p.m. and will...
Even More Strange Nighttime Sounds Heard in New Hampshire Recently
You might say 2022 went out with a bang in New Hampshire. Actually, there were several, according to residents, leaving some towns wondering what they were…and if they’ll feel them again. Residents in Freedom and Effingham reported hearing a loud bang just after Christmas, so powerful that it...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
Portland police review shows racial disparities in arrests
PORTLAND, Maine — A report by the University of Southern Maine and Northeastern University found several racial disparities in arrests among the Portland Police Department. The report, which was requested by the department, took more than a year to complete, according to George Shaler, a senior research associate at USM.
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
Search underway at Two Lights State Park for missing Portland woman
PORTLAND, Maine — A search is underway in the area of Two Lights State Park for a Portland woman who has been reported missing. The 40-year-old woman was reportedly last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department. The...
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
In her forties, she became a pilot. It changed her life.
PORTLAND, Maine — In 1991, Mary Build took advantage of the opportunity to take a scenic flight out of the Fryeburg airport. It was early October and the fall foliage in western Maine and the White Mountains was lovely. “I feel as if I’m in a dream,” Build told...
townline.org
Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0