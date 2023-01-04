ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

mainepublic.org

Lewiston's mayor says that councilors are trying to silence him under a new proposal

Lewiston mayor Carl Sheline says that other city councilors are denying his first amendment rights by potentially changing council rules. Sheline is pushing back against a proposed amendment that will be floated at Tuesday's council meeting, which would specify that as presiding officer, the mayor should, "remain neutral and detached" during debates, and not debate any specific item until it's been resolved.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?

PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Waterville Police to receive pay raises

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department. The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives. The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied. One councilor...
WATERVILLE, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, January 5, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW. Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates or change of name. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be on January 10, 2023. The requested appointments or name changes may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-C MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Second body found this week on Lewiston street

LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
LEWISTON, ME
Seacoast Current

This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
LEWISTON, ME
townline.org

Free federal and state income tax preparation offered to qualifying individuals

The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free federal and state income tax preparation and electronic filing to low-and moderate-income individuals. Returns are prepared by IRS-certified volunteers. The program is funded by the AARP Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable organization, and the IRS. Counselors will help individuals navigate the 2022 federal and Maine...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
B98.5

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
