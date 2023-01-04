Read full article on original website
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russians trap Ukrainian kids in Crimean summer camps for months
Hundreds of Ukrainian children have been unable to leave Russian-run summer camps in Crimea for months due to the ongoing war between the two countries. Parents are growing more and more concerned about the children, who some believe Russia wants to assimilate to its cause or use for prisoner exchanges, The Guardian reported. One of those parents, identified only by the pseudonym Nadia, said she sent her 14-year-old son to a camp in Crimea more than two months ago, only for the boy to get trapped there. Nadia, who is from the southern city of Kherson, which was occupied by...
