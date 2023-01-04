ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
khn.org

Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work

KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

Thousands Of NYC Nurses May Strike Next Week

Though some progress has been made toward averting a large Jan. 9 strike of nursing staff at several New York City hospitals, negotiations are still underway. Separately, Modern Healthcare covers how the FTC's proposed noncompete hiring clause ban may impact physician salaries. Five institutions, including units of the massive Mount...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
khn.org

Lost Sleep and Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught of Noise Harms Mind and Body

SACRAMENTO — Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
khn.org

California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness

California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast

Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists.  Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document.   “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?

The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
COACHELLA, CA
khn.org

Large Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemical Plume Hits Lake Michigan

News outlets cover a sizeable plume of toxic PFAS chemicals that have leaked into Lake Michigan's Green Bay from a plant that makes firefighting foam. Some detected levels far exceed EPA drinking water health limits. Other news comes from New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere. A large plume of toxic...
OKLAHOMA STATE
khn.org

Pushback Undoes Cutbacks In California’s Medi-Cal Insurance Plans

The California Department of Health Care Services announced it has now negotiated with five commercial health plans for 2024 Medi-Cal services, undoing a process that had cut the number to three. Also: Medicaid expansion, flavored tobacco in Ohio, marijuana use in Maryland, transgender health laws and more. In a significant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

California governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State braces for winter storms. The declaration allows Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to aid in disaster response and obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary. The state has also secured equipment and personnel to quickly respond to…
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain

LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone

California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
CALIFORNIA STATE

