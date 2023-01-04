Read full article on original website
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
khn.org
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
khn.org
Thousands Of NYC Nurses May Strike Next Week
Though some progress has been made toward averting a large Jan. 9 strike of nursing staff at several New York City hospitals, negotiations are still underway. Separately, Modern Healthcare covers how the FTC's proposed noncompete hiring clause ban may impact physician salaries. Five institutions, including units of the massive Mount...
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
khn.org
Lost Sleep and Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught of Noise Harms Mind and Body
SACRAMENTO — Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise.
khn.org
California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness
California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
TravelSkills 01-04-23 Low tides reveal mysterious object on California coast
Last month, a San Jose State University professor stumbled on a strange gray fossil that is baffling researchers and sparking a conversation among scientists. Professor Dustin Mulvaney discovered the fossil ingrained in a rock along with other 3-foot-long specimens beneath the Capitola bluffs outside Santa Cruz. In the winter, low tides reveal lost artifacts from the coastline which allowed Mulvaney to document. “Definitely one of the best sea fossil specimens I’ve stumbled upon,” he said. “What on Earth was it?”
Parade of storms will pound California through next week following deadly bomb cyclone
The deadly bomb cyclone that produced flooding rain, debris flows, damaging winds and massive waves in California this week has dissipated off the West Coast, but a series of additional atmospheric river storms will continue to pound the Golden State from this weekend through next week.
spectrumnews1.com
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?
The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
khn.org
Large Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemical Plume Hits Lake Michigan
News outlets cover a sizeable plume of toxic PFAS chemicals that have leaked into Lake Michigan's Green Bay from a plant that makes firefighting foam. Some detected levels far exceed EPA drinking water health limits. Other news comes from New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, and elsewhere. A large plume of toxic...
khn.org
Pushback Undoes Cutbacks In California’s Medi-Cal Insurance Plans
The California Department of Health Care Services announced it has now negotiated with five commercial health plans for 2024 Medi-Cal services, undoing a process that had cut the number to three. Also: Medicaid expansion, flavored tobacco in Ohio, marijuana use in Maryland, transgender health laws and more. In a significant...
Calif. Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as massive bomb cyclone storm approaches
With another massive winter storm set to barrel into California, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring a state of emergency intended to help the state recover from expected impacts. “California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said Wednesday. "This state...
California governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storms
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the Golden State braces for winter storms. The declaration allows Newsom to mobilize the National Guard to aid in disaster response and obtain assistance from the Federal Highway Administration if necessary. The state has also secured equipment and personnel to quickly respond to…
foxla.com
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
California tribes work to give mountain lion P-22 a proper burial
Aging feline captivated the community and contributed to science as the face of the endangered lion population
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
