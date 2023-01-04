Read full article on original website
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
C&H Cafeteria, a Beloved After-Church Gathering Spot for Regulars, Closes Permanently
In 2022, the local restaurant scene suffered the loss of institutions like Dos Perros, Garland, and Saint James Seafood. As the economy slowly regains its footing and local cities take measures to help bring foot traffic back to downtowns, 2023 looks to be brighter for restaurants. But just days into...
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
Car crashes into Durham house
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News has learned car crashed into a home on Friday afternoon at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Dowd Street. The car went into the front area of the house and broke through a gate. As of Friday afternoon, there is no word on whether the driver was injured.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Greek Cuisine, Chili's Bar and Grill
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Greek Cuisine in Durham, Chili's Bar and Grill in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Greek Cuisine in Durham, Chili's Bar and Grill in Wilson. Reporter: Keely...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
WITN
Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
WRAL
Sewer line collapse closes Guess Road in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Guess Road was closed in Durham on Friday after a sewer collapse near Interstate 85. Before 7:45 a.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Guess Road, south of I-85, for a collapsed sewer line. The road was closed in the area, with no timetable on...
WRAL
Gas spill closes entire direction of I-440 in Raleigh near Lake Boone Trail
RALEIGH, N.C. — An entire direction of Interstate 440 was closed Thursday after a diesel truck overturned and the gas tank ruptured, spilling fuel on the roadway. The westbound lanes of I-440 were closed before 1:15 p.m. at Exit 4B for Lake Boone Trail. Traffic was being diverted onto the exit.
WRAL Investigates: Buyer beware if you're in the market for a car
Imagine buying a used car, only to find out two months later you can’t legally drive it. A change in state law gave dealers wiggle room on securing titles and tags, but WRAL Investigates found that it can put some buyers in a predicament. When it comes to "title in transit," buyers need to know the risks and their rights.
cbs17
Police search for armed man accused of robbing Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed man they say robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in north Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said the donut shop at 4415 Falls of Neuse Road was robbed shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a man demanded money and...
North Carolina man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare in Butner and claimed his prize […]
cbs17
Raleigh bus, 2 vehicles collided on Poole Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoRaleigh bus collided with two vehicles Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the wreck around 3:37 p.m. on Poole Road at Samuel Street, police said. CBS 17 reported from the scene that the collision happened in front of the Breeze Thru...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said some portions of Capital Blvd. were reduced after a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
'I have a big girl job': Durham program providing stipend to ex-offenders sees success
The pilot program has been in operation for almost a year, and not a single person in the program has reoffended.
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County Parks and Recreation offers Pickleball 101 for adults
Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering Pickleball 101 for adults at the John Graham Gym, located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton, at no charge. The winter session will occur on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon beginning Jan. 10 and running through Feb. 28. Registration is ongoing until the session ends,...
cbs17
Lottery ticket bought in Raleigh turns into $2 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While Charlie Bucket was hoping for Willy Wonka’s golden ticket, a Fuquay-Varina man tried his luck on the Platinum ticket. Carmelo Canepa stopped by Circle K on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and bought a $20 Platinum scratch-off. The NC Education Lottery says that ticket won him a $2 million prize.
