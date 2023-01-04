Brunswick County man wins big prize from lottery scratch-off ticket

A Brunswick County man has turned his $20 scratch-off ticket into a $100,000 prize.

Carl Phee of Shallotte bought his $100 Million Mega Cash ticket at the Publix on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island and Tuesday took home $71,256 after taxes, according to a N.C. Education Lottery news release.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education, the release states. For details on how $5.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Brunswick County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

