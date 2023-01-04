Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
New law links your student loans with retirement savings
Tucked inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill set to be signed by President Biden this week are a host of significant retirement reforms, including a series of provisions that experts say is nothing short of a redefinition of the private retirement system itself. The far-reaching new law has ideas...
khn.org
Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions
Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
khn.org
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes
The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?
Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in four weeks after January freeze
Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive their next payment at the start of next month. The payment, scheduled for Feb. 1, will give recipients a payment of $914. Additionally, eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a second December payment on Dec. 30. Couples will receive $1,371, and essential persons will get $458, according to the Social Security Administration.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
CNET
The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way
If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023
Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
Jalopnik
Credit Acceptance Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Auto Loans
Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lending company, is being sued by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The two entities allege the lender misled customers about the true cost of the car loans it was giving, and it let dealerships it worked with deceive customers, according to Automotive News.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrived This Week
Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. This week, longtime SSDI beneficiaries received their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
CNBC
Average Social Security retirement benefit fell short by 46% in 2022. Here are the costs that went up the most
High inflation outpaced a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment this year. Here's the prices that rose the fastest for households ages 65 and up. Amid record high inflation, stretching Social Security benefit checks became more difficult in 2022. Even as a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment went into effect in January, the...
COLA Social Security 2023 — New $1,827 payments including increase coming to millions – exact date you’ll get the check
MILLIONS of Americans will get their first boosted Social Security check of 2023 in less than a week. The annual cost-of-living-adjustment is providing an increase of 8.7 percent. On average, Social Security payments will increase by $140 to $1,827, with the maximum benefit rising to $4,194. Payments go out on...
khn.org
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments
The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
Secure 2.0 Act will help Americans build emergency savings: Here's how
Beginning in 2024, sponsors of individual account plans can create "emergency savings accounts" that allow employees to make Roth after-tax contributions to special savings account within the retirement plan.
One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now
Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
