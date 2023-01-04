ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

AOL Corp

New law links your student loans with retirement savings

Tucked inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill set to be signed by President Biden this week are a host of significant retirement reforms, including a series of provisions that experts say is nothing short of a redefinition of the private retirement system itself. The far-reaching new law has ideas...
OREGON STATE
khn.org

Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions

Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes

The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?

Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in four weeks after January freeze

Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive their next payment at the start of next month. The payment, scheduled for Feb. 1, will give recipients a payment of $914. Additionally, eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a second December payment on Dec. 30. Couples will receive $1,371, and essential persons will get $458, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET

The Last Social Security Disability Insurance Payment for December Is on Its Way

If you haven't received your Social Security Disability Insurance payment for December, don't worry: It's on the way. The fourth of four SSDI payments was disbursed by the Social Security Administration Wednesday. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
Jalopnik

Credit Acceptance Sued Over Allegedly Misleading Auto Loans

Credit Acceptance, a subprime auto lending company, is being sued by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The two entities allege the lender misled customers about the true cost of the car loans it was giving, and it let dealerships it worked with deceive customers, according to Automotive News.
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: First COLA Increase Arrived This Week

Social Security Disability Insurance recipients can look forward to a big increase in this month's check. This week, longtime SSDI beneficiaries received their first check for 2023. This check includes the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money.
khn.org

NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments

The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Fortune

One Iowa credit union is offering a 6% APY on its 1-year CDs. 3 reasons to consider opening one right now

Advantage Credit Union in Iowa is offering a 6% APY on their 1-year CD. Illustration by Fortune; Original logo by Advantage Credit Union. If saving more money is on your list of 2023 financial resolutions, you might be thinking about where to put your savings and the fastest way to grow your funds. For some savers, a certificate of deposit (CD) could be the way to go.
IOWA STATE

