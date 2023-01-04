Supplemental Security Income recipients are scheduled to receive their next payment at the start of next month. The payment, scheduled for Feb. 1, will give recipients a payment of $914. Additionally, eligible couples for SSI and essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving SSI and provides necessary care, will also get a second December payment on Dec. 30. Couples will receive $1,371, and essential persons will get $458, according to the Social Security Administration.

5 DAYS AGO