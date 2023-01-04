ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

khn.org

South Carolina’s 6-Week Abortion Ban Overturned By State’s Supreme Court

In a 3-2 decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down a state law banning abortion when an ultrasound detects a fetal heartbeat. Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in the majority opinion: “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the act violates our constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
khn.org

Biden Will Use Title 42 Health Policy To Expel Migrants From 4 Nations

President Joe Biden has repeatedly decried use of the pandemic-era border measure and even declared Thursday, "I don't like Title 42" — just moments after making a speech saying he would rapidly expel migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela entering the U.S. illegally. Beginning on Thursday, the administration...
TEXAS STATE
khn.org

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Year-End Bill Holds Big Health Changes

The year-end government spending bill includes a lot of changes to federal health programs, including changes to Medicare payments and some structure for states to begin to disenroll people on Medicaid whose eligibility has been maintained through the pandemic. Separately, the Biden administration took several steps to expand the availability...
khn.org

KHN Morning Briefing

Noise pollution is a growing problem that isn’t confined to the ears: It can cause harm throughout the body. California is taking baby steps to address the increasing din from traffic and illegally modified cars, but public health experts urge lawmakers to act more boldly. (Rachel Bluth, 1/6 )
OHIO STATE
khn.org

Watchdog Finds That Gaps In CMS Oversight Cost Medicare Part B Millions

Medicare Part B and its beneficiaries missed out on millions in savings related to drug payments, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the Inspector General. HHS also issued a new rule on Medicaid reimbursements. Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize...
FLORIDA STATE
khn.org

First Edition: January 5, 2023

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations. The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has become the dominant strain in the U.S. in just a matter of weeks, could drive a new wave of cases, a World Health Organization official told reporters Wednesday. (Paun, 1/4) White House COVID-19 response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
khn.org

California Senate’s New Health Chair to Prioritize Mental Health and Homelessness

California state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, a Stockton Democrat who was instrumental in passing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature mental health care legislation last year, has been appointed to lead the Senate’s influential health committee, a change that promises a more urgent focus on expanding mental health services and moving homeless people into housing and treatment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
khn.org

Pushback Undoes Cutbacks In California’s Medi-Cal Insurance Plans

The California Department of Health Care Services announced it has now negotiated with five commercial health plans for 2024 Medi-Cal services, undoing a process that had cut the number to three. Also: Medicaid expansion, flavored tobacco in Ohio, marijuana use in Maryland, transgender health laws and more. In a significant...
CALIFORNIA STATE

