Recent rain puts Santa Monica’s water infrstructure to work
As rain continues to hound Santa Monica for a second consecutive week, gallons of pollution-laden storm water runoff that once would have flown into the Santa Monica Bay are being diverted and captured for reuse by the City’s increasingly robust water infrastructure system. Coming just several months after the...
New outreach to Venice’s homeless population
The newly launched Inside Safe program from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has reached Venice with new outreach programs to get people off the streets and into housing. On her first day as mayor of Los Angeles, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness. She vowed to get people housed and more housing built so that residents can see a real difference, which she said hasn’t been visible despite billions spent on programs to curb homelessness, including $1.2 billion in the current city budget.
Big Blue Bus suffers from shortage of drivers resulting in a reduced service for 2023
Santa Monica’s municipal transportation system Big Blue Bus (BBB) will begin a reduced service schedule in January as a result of “persistent challenges” in recruiting qualified drivers, or Motor Coach Operators (MCO). In spite of efforts to attract and retain MCOs, attempts to maintain the workforce levels...
Torosis, Chamber of Commerce discuss potential of fair work week ordinance in Santa Monica
On the heels of the recent passage of a Fair Work Week Ordinance in the City of Los Angeles, newly-elected Santa Monica City Council member Caroline Torosis has begun initiating discussions about whether such an ordinance could be beneficial in Santa Monica as well. The LA ordinance, which is set...
SMPD officer sues over 2020 crash
A santa Monica police officer is suing the city and a fellow officer over a 2020 car crash. The case stems from a 2020 accident at the intersection of Pico and 11th Street. According to the lawsuit, both officers were driving their department issued SUV’s toward an emergency call with lights and sirens activated. Officer Cain Mora had the green light at the time of the crash and had entered the intersection at about 35 mph. The suit alleges Officer Jason Ziegler improperly ran the red light at about 56 mph and hit Mora’s vehicle.
Police: man shot by LA officers was armed with sharp object
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a sharp object, officials said. The officers responded Tuesday in South LA and encountered the man clutching a metal object about a foot long, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “After telling the suspect to drop...
