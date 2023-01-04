ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

KCRG.com

Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer

A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCRG.com

How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Cedar Rapids

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Cedar Rapids, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man drops 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heath Thompson’s fitness journey started in 2014, and 8 years later he has a whole new body and lifestyle. “I couldn’t weigh myself at the beginning even at the doctor’s office,” Thompson said. “I topped off the scales higher than what they showed. I imagine it was over 500 pounds for sure.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

A Mix of Sun and Clouds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was great to see some sunshine to end the week. Our weekend looks to remain fairly quiet as well. There still is a system we are watching that moves across the Mid-Mississippi Valley. Right now it appears to miss most if not all of our area if it maintains the current track. Next week looks to remain milder than normal with Monday starting off with a high near 40. Have a great night and a safe weekend.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Why self-care is an important New Year's resolution

Why self-care is an important New Year's resolution

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

