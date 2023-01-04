Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Police Investigate Shooting the Injured a 17 Year Old Friday Night
A 17 year old was shot in the stomach last night in Fort Dodge, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The Fort Dodge Police Department reports that the call came in at around 11:40 last night that there had been a shooting in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue South.
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Suspects in Fort Dodge infant homicide plead not guilty
FORT DODGE, Iowa — More than a month after Fort Dodge police officers say they were notified of a deceased infant in the town, the search for a body continues. After looking everywhere from the woods near Kenyon Road Bridge to a local landfill, they are still coming up empty.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
theperrynews.com
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
1380kcim.com
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder
FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
KCCI.com
Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage
SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
1380kcim.com
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
Southern Minnesota News
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
KCRG.com
Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115
LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115. Bessie Hendricks’ family says she died on Tuesday. She celebrated her 115th birthday in November in Lake City, in west central Iowa. Hendricks lived through 21 Presidents and two World...
KCCI.com
Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks
GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Business Owners Set to Open Shop On Central That Offers A Holistic Approach
Anxiety, depression and struggles with mental illness are nothing new to many people but a potential holistic treatment in the form of CBD may be. One month from today a new business will be open in downtown Fort Dodge that hopes to offer an alternative and hope for those struggling with issues like anxiety, depression and many more.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
UPDATE: Rural Webster County USPS customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
CLARE, Iowa — Over the weekend, Mike and Nancy McCabe were relieved to see a USPS mail carrier for the first time in nine days. “When we got our nine days’ worth and it looked like a small log you’d put in your wood burner,” Nancy McCabe said. “You know, eighteen newspapers and other mail, […]
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
