ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Dodge, IA

Comments / 1

Related
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence

Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
ODEBOLT, IA
theperrynews.com

Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman

A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
ALTOONA, IA
1380kcim.com

Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man

A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 2 dead dogs found in freezer of Iowa garage

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — A Sac County woman faces animal neglect charges after investigators say they found dead animals in her freezer. Billi Beyer was arrested on New Year's Day. Police say they found two dead dogs in a freezer in her garage. They also found two dead cats...
SAC COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment

A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
CARROLL, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
LAKE CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled

(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa native, and the oldest American, has died at the age of 115. Bessie Hendricks’ family says she died on Tuesday. She celebrated her 115th birthday in November in Lake City, in west central Iowa. Hendricks lived through 21 Presidents and two World...
LAKE CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Hardin County grain elevator fire has been burning for weeks

GARDEN CITY, Iowa — A fire inside a grain elevator has been burning since before Christmas in a small town in Hardin County. The elevator at the Innovative Ag Services Co-op in Garden City feeds six silos, which are normally filled with grain. But those materials self-combusted around Dec....
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy