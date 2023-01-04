Read full article on original website
Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
Area digs out from the latest storm, Alexandria receives 6 inches of snow
(Undated)--The area is digging out from the winter storm that hit the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Dakota picked-up the most snow with many locations receiving over 20 inches of snow in the eastern part of the state. In Minnesota, Slayton is reporting 14 inches of snow, Redwood...
Travel advisories issued for portions of Southern Minnesota as storm moves closer
As our next winter storm moves into the upper Midwest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is issuing No Travel advisories for counties in southern Minnesota due to visibility issues caused by the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds. As the storm moves further to the northeast, travel conditions...
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday
The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.
With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities
"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised
(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
