voiceofalexandria.com

Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week

(Undated)--The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says a weak winter storm system will push east across the central U.S. during the middle of next week, bringing the next chance for snow to Minnesota. Officials say consistency has been poor with the computer models, but the pattern doesn't suggest anything significant for snowfall at this point.
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
KEYC

Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday

The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.
Bring Me The News

With 10 inches already, more snow to pile up Wednesday in Twin Cities

"With 10 inches in the last 24 hours at MSP, we are now at 43.3 inches for the season and knocking on the door of our annual average. Another 3 to 5 yet to go today." That's the message tweeted by meteorologist Bill Borghoff, who works at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. After 6 inches fell at MSP Airport during the day Tuesday, another 4+ fell overnight into Wednesday morning. If another 3-5 inches does fall today, it could push the total to 15.
FUN 104

Old Farmer’s Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota

Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
fox9.com

No travel advisory lifted in Minnesota counties, caution still advised

(FOX 9) - Heavy snow in southwestern Minnesota that previously prompted the Minnesota Department of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory for several counties has been lifted, though authorities are still advising caution. Heavy snow continued Tuesday, and is now experiencing lull in the evening before the region is...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

