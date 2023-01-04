ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 January 5 Update: Full Patch Notes Listed

A brand new patch has arrived in Overwatch 2 to kick off the new year. Here's everything that's been added and changed in this latest update. There's plenty of content being thrown around in Overwatch 2 right now, including the new Battle for Olympus event. Based on gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, this new event sees seven Heroes get a unique Divine Power and style overhaul in this new LTM.
DBLTAP

Pokemon GO Arlo January 2023: How to Beat

Pokemon GO trainers will have to beat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo with new Pokemon in January 2023. When defeating three Team GO Rocket Leaders, and the final boss, players can catch one of their Shadow Pokemon.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event: All Skins Listed

Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is set to start very soon. Here are all of the new themed skins on offer. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2. The event runs from Jan. 5 up until Jan. 19.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Rumor Hints at Season 2 Release

Warzone 2's Resurgence map might be coming as soon as February with Season 2, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Resurgence is a fan-favorite Call of Duty battle royale mode giving squads the chance to respawn a limited number of times throughout a game. As well, Resurgence is traditionally played out on a smaller map like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. It kept gameplay fresh, hectic and fast as a nice change of pace from larger maps like Caldera.
DBLTAP

Top 5 League of Legends Ships We Love

Today is the day that we stop calling our fellow teammates cancer, and start celebrating love. Or at least we can all bond over the fact we're playing League on
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy