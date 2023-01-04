Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 January 5 Update: Full Patch Notes Listed
A brand new patch has arrived in Overwatch 2 to kick off the new year. Here's everything that's been added and changed in this latest update. There's plenty of content being thrown around in Overwatch 2 right now, including the new Battle for Olympus event. Based on gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, this new event sees seven Heroes get a unique Divine Power and style overhaul in this new LTM.
Pokemon GO Arlo January 2023: How to Beat
Pokemon GO trainers will have to beat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo with new Pokemon in January 2023. When defeating three Team GO Rocket Leaders, and the final boss, players can catch one of their Shadow Pokemon.
Is Starfield Releasing in January 2023?
Bethesda's newest RPG Starfield is one of this year's most anticipated games, but its release date is still a bit vague.
New Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mystery Code Added for January 2023
Players can claim some free items in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet thanks to a new Mystery Code added for January 2023.
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus LTM Event: All Skins Listed
Overwatch 2's new Deathmatch LTM Battle for Olympus is set to start very soon. Here are all of the new themed skins on offer. Blizzard is set to kick off the new year with something exciting in Overwatch 2 — a brand new LTM. Themed around mighty Greek mythology, Battle for Olympus sees new in-game content head to Overwatch 2. The event runs from Jan. 5 up until Jan. 19.
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
Most anticipated video game releases in 2023 including Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Starfield, Diablo IV, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and more.
10 Most Anticipated Xbox Series X|S Exclusive Games Coming in 2023
Xbox gamers have plenty to look forward to in 2023. Here are some of the most anticipated games coming out this year.
A Quick Overview of the Lore of League of Legends
League of Legends is packed to the brim with content related to the lore of its characters, maps, and even its items. Regardless of whether you're a beginner...
YouPorn Says Overwatch League is Hurting Its Viewership
YouPorn shared some illuminating graphs Thursday explaining that during the Overwatch League broadcasts last week, YouPorn saw a dip in site traffic. On the...
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map Rumor Hints at Season 2 Release
Warzone 2's Resurgence map might be coming as soon as February with Season 2, according to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson. Resurgence is a fan-favorite Call of Duty battle royale mode giving squads the chance to respawn a limited number of times throughout a game. As well, Resurgence is traditionally played out on a smaller map like Rebirth Island or Fortune's Keep. It kept gameplay fresh, hectic and fast as a nice change of pace from larger maps like Caldera.
Dead Space Remake vs The Callisto Protocol: Which to Buy?
The Callisto Protocol drew some strong comparisons to EA's Dead Space on release but, with the latter getting a remake later this month, which should you buy?
Top 5 League of Legends Ships We Love
Today is the day that we stop calling our fellow teammates cancer, and start celebrating love. Or at least we can all bond over the fact we're playing League on
How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite January 2023
While V-Bucks aren't necessary to enjoy Fortnite, they allow players to deck out their characters to a near-infinite degree. Here's how to get your hands on free V-Bucks in January 2023.
