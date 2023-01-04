Taking a look back and moving forward in the Seacoast restaurant scene

Happy New Year Seacoast! The new year brings a time of change and determination for most people. People are making resolutions, starting new ventures and closing doors to old ones. This past year has seen its share of restaurant activity on the Seacoast. As we head into the 2023 new year we take a look back on all of the triumphs and tribulations in the local food scene.

The year in Seacoast NH and Maine restaurants

A look back on the 2022 Seacoast restaurant scene sees the closing of some local favorites and new beginnings for others. Editor Jane Murphy shares a roundup of the restaurant scene for the 2022 year.

Varano's leaves legacy in Wells, Maine

Verano's restaurant officially closed it's doors in December 2022 ending 23 years of serving authentic cuisine. Owner Dick Varano described owning and operating his restaurant all these years as a dream.

The Takeout Station opens in Exeter

Chef Brian Colford opened The Takeout Station in Exeter in November 2022. Colford has teamed up with K.C. Cargill of Lexie’s to open the Takeout Station that offers downtown dining through a walkup window.

Lil's Café owners buy The Islander Café

Lil’s Café got a sister eatery in New Hampshire in December 2022. The Islander Café on New Castle’s Main Street was purchased by Deb McCluskey and her son, Michael McCluskey the proprietors of Lil’s.

Smoke BBQ spices up Kennebunk's dining scene

Josh Maynard, the owner and head chef at Smoke BBQ opened in November 2022 in Kennebunk, Maine offering Texas-style briskets, Carolina-style pulled pork, Memphis-style ribs and more.

