Brick, NJ

Need a sweetheart in your life? 1-year-old pup Sugar, rescued from hoarding home, is up for adoption!

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

After a horrifying hoarding situation was uncovered weeks ago in Brick that included nearly 200 animals, some of them are ready and excited to be adopted.

Among the animals looking for a home after being rescued is Sugar, who is up for adoption from the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson!

MORE: Dogs rescued from massive hoarding situation ready for adoption less than a month later

Sugar is a 1-year-old chihuahua mix. She has been spayed, microchipped and ready to be adopted. She was one of the first of about 180 animals rescued from the hoarding situation last year.

Workers from the animal facility said Sugar would be perfect for any family — she’s loving, sweet and always wants to sit in your lap.

Police say there were 135 dogs and 45 cats inside the home on the 100 block of Arrowhead Park Drive. An anonymous police tip due to a strong scent led officers to the Brick home, where they found cages on top of cages with animals living in deplorable conditions, police said.

MORE: Brick Township PD: Strong odor led to illegal puppy mill discovery inside home

It took approximately 10 hours for rescuers in hazmat equipment to remove the animals. Shelter officials said dogs have had to have several baths to wash away fecal matter that was even found in some pups’ gums.

Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz, who went by the name “Crazy Rescue Ladies,” were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment.

For those interested in Sugar — or any of the other cats and dogs up for adoption — you can call the Ocean County facility at 732-657-8086.

And while Sugar looks for her forever home, another is returning to hers.

Daisy the bloodhound was reunited with her family after being separated from them for years at the hoarding home. It’s unclear how she ended up in the hoarding situation, especially since her family is from Tennessee.

Daisy finally met them again at the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson Saturday — driving 11 hours for the happy reunion.

