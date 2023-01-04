Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Arrest made in delivery truck theft
An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
susanvillestuff.com
Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat
Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Women of the Honey Lake Valley
In Honey Lake Valley, women got an early start showing their worth. Most of them had been transplanted several times before reaching the valley, and with each new domicile, they settled in and tried their best to deal with things and make improvements. Women made houses into homes. As Samuel...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 6, 1943
Now service his sixth term as a member of the supervisors from Big Valley District No. 4, Peter Gerig was elected chairman of the board at the first meeting of 1943, this week succeeding W. J. Tunsion of District No. 1 of Westwood. Supervisor J. L. Godman explained that 22...
susanvillestuff.com
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua – December 29, 2022
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua honorably walked on this past Thursday, December 29, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home. His family and many friends will remember Gene as being larger than life and always willing to share colorful stories and historical insights with those blessed to spend time with him.
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen College Offering Hands-On Cattle Reproduction Classes This Weekend
You can earn your ABS Artificial Insemination Certification and 1.5 units of college credit at a four-day course being offered beginning this Friday at Lassen Community College. The Cattle Reproduction Class will offer hands-on, practical learning with cattle onsite. The class, which is being held January 6th, 7th, 8th and...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Sheriff describes how Jeremy Renner got injured by snow plow
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed as he's recovering from two surgeries following injuries from a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident." Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks with CNN This Morning about the incident.
Plumas County News
Plumas prepares for 4 more days of stormy weather
Is this the proverbial calm before the storm? It appears to be. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Plumas County that begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and lasts through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first portion of the storm, Saturday into Sunday,...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
