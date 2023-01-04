ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

Arrest made in delivery truck theft

An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
CRESCENT MILLS, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat

Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – January 6, 1943

Now service his sixth term as a member of the supervisors from Big Valley District No. 4, Peter Gerig was elected chairman of the board at the first meeting of 1943, this week succeeding W. J. Tunsion of District No. 1 of Westwood. Supervisor J. L. Godman explained that 22...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua – December 29, 2022

Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua honorably walked on this past Thursday, December 29, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home. His family and many friends will remember Gene as being larger than life and always willing to share colorful stories and historical insights with those blessed to spend time with him.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen College Offering Hands-On Cattle Reproduction Classes This Weekend

You can earn your ABS Artificial Insemination Certification and 1.5 units of college credit at a four-day course being offered beginning this Friday at Lassen Community College. The Cattle Reproduction Class will offer hands-on, practical learning with cattle onsite. The class, which is being held January 6th, 7th, 8th and...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas prepares for 4 more days of stormy weather

Is this the proverbial calm before the storm? It appears to be. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Plumas County that begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and lasts through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first portion of the storm, Saturday into Sunday,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy