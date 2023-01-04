ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Plumas County News

Plumas prepares for 4 more days of stormy weather

Is this the proverbial calm before the storm? It appears to be. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Plumas County that begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and lasts through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first portion of the storm, Saturday into Sunday,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for January 4th

Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!

The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
susanvillestuff.com

California DFW Offering Traditional Hunter Safety Courses

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be offering traditional hunter education courses at the Janesville Fire Hall on January 28th and February 4th. Both sessions run from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. and all students must attend both days of instruction. Students are required to obtain a California GO ID...
JANESVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Arrest made in delivery truck theft

An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
CRESCENT MILLS, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua – December 29, 2022

Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua honorably walked on this past Thursday, December 29, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home. His family and many friends will remember Gene as being larger than life and always willing to share colorful stories and historical insights with those blessed to spend time with him.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat

Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews knock down attic fire in Susanville

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit helped extinguish an attic fire Tuesday afternoon in Susanville. CAL FIRE said the fire broke out at a home on Hall Street in Susanville around 1:45 p.m. The second alarm structure fire was extinguished quickly after crews arrived. CAL FIRE said the cause...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen College Offering Hands-On Cattle Reproduction Classes This Weekend

You can earn your ABS Artificial Insemination Certification and 1.5 units of college credit at a four-day course being offered beginning this Friday at Lassen Community College. The Cattle Reproduction Class will offer hands-on, practical learning with cattle onsite. The class, which is being held January 6th, 7th, 8th and...
SUSANVILLE, CA

