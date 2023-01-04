Read full article on original website
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Women of the Honey Lake Valley
In Honey Lake Valley, women got an early start showing their worth. Most of them had been transplanted several times before reaching the valley, and with each new domicile, they settled in and tried their best to deal with things and make improvements. Women made houses into homes. As Samuel...
Reno, Washoe County declare emergency ahead of Sunday storm
The city of Reno and Washoe County declared a state of emergency on Friday ahead of a snow storm scheduled to hit the region on Sunday.
Plumas prepares for 4 more days of stormy weather
Is this the proverbial calm before the storm? It appears to be. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Plumas County that begins at 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and lasts through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first portion of the storm, Saturday into Sunday,...
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for January 4th
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
Good morning! Your SusanvilleStuff WebXtra Has Arrived!
The SusanvilleStuff WebXtra is a daily digest of what’s going on here in our community, plus weather, theatre listings, a joke of the day, This Day in Susanville History and more! Every morning more than 4,100 people wake up to a WebXtra!. Want to get these daily WebXtras delivered...
California DFW Offering Traditional Hunter Safety Courses
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be offering traditional hunter education courses at the Janesville Fire Hall on January 28th and February 4th. Both sessions run from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m. and all students must attend both days of instruction. Students are required to obtain a California GO ID...
Arrest made in delivery truck theft
An arrest has been made in the Dec. 22 incident involving a stolen delivery vehicle. The California Highway Patrol announced today that Jeremy Jason King, 42, of Crescent Mills, has been arrested. The CHP acknowledged the assistance of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Probation personnel for their assistance. King’s...
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua – December 29, 2022
Eugene” Gene” Williams Pasqua honorably walked on this past Thursday, December 29, 2022, while in the comfort of his own home. His family and many friends will remember Gene as being larger than life and always willing to share colorful stories and historical insights with those blessed to spend time with him.
Attic Fire in Susanville Home Displaces Two Occupants and a Cat
Two Susanville residents and a cat were forced out of their home Tuesday afternoon when a fire broke out in the attic of a residence at 130 Hall Street. According to details provided by the Susanville Fire Department, at around 1:45p.m., Engine 621 responded to the home for a report of smoke coming from the roof.
Crews knock down attic fire in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit helped extinguish an attic fire Tuesday afternoon in Susanville. CAL FIRE said the fire broke out at a home on Hall Street in Susanville around 1:45 p.m. The second alarm structure fire was extinguished quickly after crews arrived. CAL FIRE said the cause...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Storm Warning Issued for Wednesday Through Friday Morning
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to prepare for heavy snow, issuing a Winter Storm Warning that will be in effect from 7:00a.m. Wednesday until early Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of four to ten inches, except six to eighteen inches west of...
Lassen College Offering Hands-On Cattle Reproduction Classes This Weekend
You can earn your ABS Artificial Insemination Certification and 1.5 units of college credit at a four-day course being offered beginning this Friday at Lassen Community College. The Cattle Reproduction Class will offer hands-on, practical learning with cattle onsite. The class, which is being held January 6th, 7th, 8th and...
