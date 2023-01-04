79-year-old shoots and kills intruder after he’s followed into home, Wisconsin cops say

An armed 79-year-old homeowner fatally shot an alleged home intruder who had followed him home, according to Wisconsin police.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Elderon, about 70 miles northwest of Green Bay, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the 79-year-old man was followed as he was coming home from a local business. When he exited his vehicle in the garage, he was stabbed by the intruder, sheriff’s officials said.

The 79-year-old was armed with a gun and he fired one shot at the suspect before the gun was wrested away from him, according to the sheriff.

Officials said the suspect, who WSAW reported was 22 years old , was shot in the chest and died while fleeing the home.

The homeowner suffered non-life threatening injuries and the sheriff said he was recovering at a hospital.

Officials have not publicly released the identity of the alleged intruder who was killed. It’s unclear if the two knew one another.

