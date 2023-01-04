ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderon, WI

79-year-old shoots and kills intruder after he’s followed into home, Wisconsin cops say

By Mike Stunson
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZNAP_0k35ETuK00

An armed 79-year-old homeowner fatally shot an alleged home intruder who had followed him home, according to Wisconsin police.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Elderon, about 70 miles northwest of Green Bay, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said the 79-year-old man was followed as he was coming home from a local business. When he exited his vehicle in the garage, he was stabbed by the intruder, sheriff’s officials said.

The 79-year-old was armed with a gun and he fired one shot at the suspect before the gun was wrested away from him, according to the sheriff.

Officials said the suspect, who WSAW reported was 22 years old , was shot in the chest and died while fleeing the home.

The homeowner suffered non-life threatening injuries and the sheriff said he was recovering at a hospital.

Officials have not publicly released the identity of the alleged intruder who was killed. It’s unclear if the two knew one another.

‘Brazen’ intruder with rifle shot at police station, CA cops say. ‘It’s got to stop’

Mom locks herself and kids in bedroom, shoots intruder through door, Texas cops say

Man armed with butcher knife found shot after attempted break-in, Pennsylvania cops say

Comments / 4

Related
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions

Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau firefighter on leave after domestic abuse arrest

A Wausau firefighter is facing felony abuse charges and is on leave pending an internal investigation after an alleged altercation with a former girlfriend. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused...
WAUSAU, WI
wtaq.com

Man Accused of Falsely Claiming to Have Been Shot in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Teen Charged in Pulaski-Area Bonfire Explosion

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against one suspect for an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. Multiple people were injured when a partially filled drum of diesel gasoline was rolled on to a fire at a home in town of Maple Grove on Oct. 14, causing an explosion.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man

A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
ELDERON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Crimestoppers: Two men shoplift $7,000 from Ulta Beauty

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Thieves ripped off $7,000 worth of perfume and cologne from a Rib Mountain store. It happened at Ulta Beauty on December 19. Investigators have released security camera photos showing the two suspects. This is not the typical retail theft reported by stores said Brad...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases

A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
WAUSAU, WI
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
843
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy