Washington, DC

Cowboys at Commanders: What's At Stake for Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz & Washington?

By David Harrison,Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

The Cowboys' Week 18 plan is obvious. But for Washington? The purpose, the goals and the potential aftershock of Sunday is foggy.

FRISCO - For the Dallas Cowboys, the purpose of Week 18 is clear : Win at the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon, vault to 13-4, and gain momentum for the NFL playoffs while also possibly winning the NFC East, if Philadelphia happens to get upset by the Giants.

But for Washington? The purpose, the goals and the aftershock of Sunday is foggy.

Will they fire the coach?

Dump the quarterback?

Gain something regarding the NFL Draft?

Washington fell apart late, losing three straight to drop to 7-8-1. Coach Ron Rivera is being roasted for his "dumb'' moves, the allegedly "dumbest'' of which involves the continued faith in QB Carson Wentz.

In fact even this week, Rivera said he has "no regrets'' about his Wentz plan .

Is that loyalty or stubbornness?

The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in this game, per SI Sportsbook , and don't have much NFL Draft-related concern just yet.

But Washington? Not only do the Commanders not have a spot in the postseason, but they also don't have a high Day 1 NFL Draft pick. To wit ...

2023 NFL Draft

Current 1st Round Selection: 14th Overall

Highest Potential 1st Round Selection: 10th Overall

Lowest Potential 1st Round Selection: 18th Overall

Nine NFL teams will have fewer wins or more losses than Washington regardless of what happens this weekend.

And in some cases, the tie the Commanders earned this season will actually hurt them as they may tie in wins with some but will have one fewer loss.

Washington can jump up to four spots but needs a win by the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Titans to do so.

Of course, the Commanders also need to lose to meet this reality.

If Washington wins, and advances to 8-8-1, the team could fall to as far back as 18th overall depending on what happens with the NFL teams currently standing at 8-8.

All of that means Washington is sort of "in limbo'' ... while Dallas is definitely "in the playoffs'' ... two NFC East rivals appearing to be launching in opposite directions.

