The Real Housewives of Potomac’s resident grande dame Karen Huger can never be “duplicated, imitated, or intimidated,” but she’s certainly had to watch her throne in Season 7. After appearing alongside her fellow OG in the first three seasons of RHOP, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan returned in a friend role, and Robyn Dixon swiftly declared that she — not Karen — might actually be Potomac’s “real grande dame,” since she introduced several of the women in the group. Her assertion seemed to carry an extra sting, given that fellow OGs Karen and Charrisse haven’t been friends for five years following their public falling out.

6 HOURS AGO