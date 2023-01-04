Read full article on original website
Bustle
Everything To Know About Karen Huger & Charrisse Jackson-Jordan’s RHOP Feud
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s resident grande dame Karen Huger can never be “duplicated, imitated, or intimidated,” but she’s certainly had to watch her throne in Season 7. After appearing alongside her fellow OG in the first three seasons of RHOP, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan returned in a friend role, and Robyn Dixon swiftly declared that she — not Karen — might actually be Potomac’s “real grande dame,” since she introduced several of the women in the group. Her assertion seemed to carry an extra sting, given that fellow OGs Karen and Charrisse haven’t been friends for five years following their public falling out.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
The Guardian has seen a copy of Harry's upcoming memoir.
Bustle
Twitter Is Confused By Kim K's TikTok Of North Dressed As Kanye West
North West is quickly cementing her status as the content creator of her generation. On Jan. 5, North and mom Kim Kardashian shared a TikTok video on their joint account of them lipsyncing to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” — possibly kickstarting the end of a years-long feud. Within 24 hours, they posted another video, this time singing to Kanye West's "Bound 2" with the nine-year-old cosplaying as her rapper father (complete with mustached makeup). If you’ll recall, the song’s infinitely-parodied music video featured a naked Kim canoodling Ye on a motorcycle.
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
Bustle
Sister Wives
Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
Bustle
Lucien Laviscount’s Celebrity Big Brother Best Bits Are C'est Magnifique
These days, Burnley-born actor Lucien Laviscount is best known as Emily In Paris’ resident football-loving-banker Alfie. But if the rising star looks strangely familiar, it might be worth casting your mind back to the heady days of Grange Hill, 2010-era Waterloo Road, and telly’s most claustrophobic house. That’s...
Bustle
TikTok Is Offended By The Handbag Carrie Bradshaw Gave Her Assistant
TikTok is asking the question we’ve all been wondering since 2008: What was with that bag Carrie Bradshaw gave her assistant?. Though she was a minor character in the first SATC movie, Louise from St. Louis (Jennifer Hudson) played an integral role in Carrie’s life. Hired after Carrie’s return from her would-be honeymoon in Mexico, Louise was tasked with managing Carrie’s transition back into single life.
Bustle
Kim K Shakes Off The Taylor Swift Drama By Dancing To Her Song On TikTok
Someone check hell because it may have just frozen over. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West danced to Taylor Swift in a TikTok video posted to their joint account on Jan. 5, effectively “breaking the internet” again. In the TikTok, the two lip-sync Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off” while showing off their hater-proof moves. While the mother-daughter duo often posts adorable dance videos on TikTok, their Swiftian song choice is especially significant given Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West’s history with the 11-time Grammy winner.
Bustle
Renee From Pressure Cooker Has Worked With Athletes, Real Housewives, & An Oscar Winner
Netflix’s Pressure Cooker brings together 11 professional chefs who must live and compete against each other, all while serving as peer judges for each other’s culinary creations. Contestants include executive chefs, cooking show alums, private chefs, and caterers — and among them, Renee Blackman may have the most star-studded clientele.
Bustle
Sergei From Pressure Cooker Works At A Celeb Favorite Restaurant In California
Netflix’s new kitchen competition show, Pressure Cooker, is like a delicious hybrid of Big Brother and Top Chef — encouraging contestants to not only cook their best but strategize and form alliances (or play the occasional mind game), too. It’s no surprise, then, that the format attracts chefs with memorable personalities, such as Sergei Simonov.
Bustle
Dancing On Ice
ITV’s annual celebrity skating contest Dancing on Ice is making its much-anticipated return in early 2023, with longtime hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield set to make a comeback alongside returning judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Ashley Banjo. Meanwhile, a line-up of professional partners will once again be on hand to guide the celebrity novices through their tricky routines, including series favourites Alexandra Schauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Tippy Packard, Colin Grafton, and brand new addition Olivia Smart, among others.
Bustle
Ginny & Georgia
Almost two years have passed since the Ginny & Georgia Season 1 finale left viewers pondering a major cliffhanger. Picking up right where they left off, Season 2 finds Ginny (Antonia Gentry) figuring out how to live with the realization that her mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey), murdered her stepfather to protect her. With a wedding to plan, Georgia would rather leave the past in the past. By the time the more recent finale cliffhanger arrived, it became clear what Netflix meant when they teased that “the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.”
Bustle
Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus is throwing another “Party In the U.S.A.,” and we’re all invited. On Jan. 5, the singer announced her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which is being described as a “love letter” to her adopted home of Los Angeles. The new record comes over two years after she released her previous album Plastic Hearts in 2020, signaling a fresh yet nostalgic pop-rock direction for the Grammy nominee.
Bustle
The Rig Shares A Filming Location With This Marvel Blockbuster
As far as settings for a gritty, supernatural thriller go, you can’t really get much more claustrophobic than a remote oil rig somewhere in the North Sea. Following an isolated off-shore crew who come under attack from terrifyingly spooky forces while drilling for fossil fuels, The Rig tells a chilling tale of being completely cut off from civilisation, and stars Line Of Duty’’s Mark Bonnar, Rochenda Sandall, and Martin Compston, alongside Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones). The question is, where was the gripping psychological drama filmed?
Bustle
Love Is Blind: Brazil?
Love Is Blind Brazil, like the flagship show, is no stranger to love triangles — such as the one between Season 2’s Tiago Augusto, Vanessa Carvalho, and Antonia (aka Nina) Andrade. Ultimately, Tiago chose to leave the pods with Vanessa, and the pair joined their fellow contestants on an Amazon honeymoon. However, another prominent love triangle didn’t make it that far: Paulo Simi Lopes, Amanda Souza, and Bruna Ferreira.
Bustle
Tom Hanks Reacts To Nepotism Critics Amid “Nepo Baby” Backlash
It looks like we’re not leaving the “nepo baby” discourse in 2022. Several stars have already taken to the discussion, spurred by an exhaustive deep dive by New York Magazine on Hollywood’s dynastic families and the leg up they get in the industry. While Allison Williams was all for admitting to the privilege, others were irked by the nepotism insinuation, including OG nepo babies Jamie Lee Curtis and Kate Hudson, and younger actors like Eve Hewson and Lily Collins.
Bustle
Bustle Daily Newsletter: January 4, 2023
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 4, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. When writer Hilary Sheinbaum had the opportunity to go to the Maldives, she initially hesitated — she didn’t want to go alone, but didn’t have a romantic partner to take. “Rather than saying no to the Maldives trip, however, I decided to invite my best friend Amy to travel with me,” she writes for Bustle. “Because you know what? In a post-lockdown world, I want to share time and memories with the people I adore.”
