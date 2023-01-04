Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]

Read full article on original website
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Open Nashville’s Big NYE Bash With Epic ‘Play Something Country’ Performance
Iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn helped ring in the new year, along with over 200,000 attendees in Music City. On New Year’s Eve, a massive crowd of excited concertgoers in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park came out to celebrate during the CBS’ “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” event. During the hour set, the stalwart duo performed their hit song “Play Something Country.” Check out a clip from the performance below.
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Women's Health
See Carrie Underwood's Latest Grand Ole Opry Dress That Has Everyone Talking
No matter the performance or appearance, the American Idol alum Carrie Underwood never misses, and her most recent slay left fans with a lot to say. The "Ghost Story" singer graced the stage at Nashville's iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, yet again. The 8-time Grammy winner shared two snapshots...
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Behind the Band Name: Thin Lizzy
First printed in 1937, The Dandy was a British children’s comic magazine, which continued running as a print edition through 2012. Inside, The Dandy stories followed hundreds of different comic strips, featuring the misadventures of some colorful characters, including Tin Lizzie, a metallic robot maid, illustrated by Jack Prout, which appeared in the periodical throughout the 1950s.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
Mickey Guyton Salutes Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Several notable artists were honored at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, which aired on CBS on Wednesday (Dec. 28). One of those in the spotlight was Gladys Knight, who received several musical tributes including a performance from Mickey Guyton. The "Better Than You Left Me" singer delivered a powerful cover...
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
It’s All Fun and Smokes in Toby Keith’s “Wacky Tobaccy”
Toby Keith tapped into the mature part of his fans as he released his album The Bus Songs, which features songs like “Weed with Willie,” “Brand New Bow,” “Shitty Golfer,” and “Wack Tobaccy.” Some of Toby Keith’s songs focus more on adult humor, drinking, and topics not meant to be broadcast on live radio.
