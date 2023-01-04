ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023

The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Star Upsets No. 5 Lincoln High In Low Scoring Game

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lincoln North Star relied on back to back scoring possessions to upset Class A No. 5 Lincoln High in boys basketball on Thursday night. After the Links got their first lead of the game, the Navigators relied on 6-0 sophomore guard Lazerek Houston, whose transition basket with under 30 seconds left gave North Star the lead and following a Lincoln High turnover, sealed the game as time ran out on a put back off a missed layup for the Gator’s 51-48 win at The Swamp in a game heard on KFOR.
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
