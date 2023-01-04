Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg updates injury status of Huskers F Blaise Keita ahead of Minnesota game
Fred Hoiberg spoke about Blaise Keita in regards to the Nebraska player’s status for Saturday’s game with Minnesota. Hoiberg updated the injury status of Keita going into the B1G matchup. Keita has played in 13 games for the Huskers this season and averages 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Minnesota, Nebraska seek turnaround in Big Ten play
Teams on the bottom end of the Big Ten Conference standings will tangle in a Saturday matinee when Minnesota hosts
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers have competition from Michigan for top prospect
The Nebraska football recruiting apparatus is on quite a roll these days. Matt Rhule and company seem to be having quite a bit of success for the last month. That doesn’t mean that the Huskers are totally bulletproof. The Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been focused especially on keeping...
saturdaytradition.com
Tony White, Nebraska DC, talks initial reaction to Lincoln, respect for Blackshirt tradition
Tony White, the new Nebraska defensive coordinator, spoke about his introduction to Lincoln and his initial reaction to his new football home. White is one of the latest hires to head coach Matt Rhule’s staff. Rhule was hired at the end of the 2022 season after former head coach Scott Frost was terminated.
Nebraska Football: Illinois WR transfer could be just what the doctor ordered
The Nebraska football team is very clearly looking high and low when it comes to players to bring in this off-season. Matt Rhule and company are playing the transfer portal hard. Especially in the last few days. Who they have gone after so far in the portal is certainly a...
Husker247 Podcast: Two new additions for Nebraska in 2023
The Husker247 Podcast welcomes you into a new year with a new podcast covering everything from Nebraska’s new additions to the 2023 class to Jim Harbaugh’s clock management in the college football playoff. Here’s how things unfold as the guys discuss the college football playoff games and what...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
WOWT
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
kfornow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Star Upsets No. 5 Lincoln High In Low Scoring Game
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–Lincoln North Star relied on back to back scoring possessions to upset Class A No. 5 Lincoln High in boys basketball on Thursday night. After the Links got their first lead of the game, the Navigators relied on 6-0 sophomore guard Lazerek Houston, whose transition basket with under 30 seconds left gave North Star the lead and following a Lincoln High turnover, sealed the game as time ran out on a put back off a missed layup for the Gator’s 51-48 win at The Swamp in a game heard on KFOR.
High school basketball: First 5th Quarter of 2023
The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.
Neb. senator offers a ‘cleaner’ permitless concealed carry bill
LINCOLN — On a day loaded with bill introductions, none packed more heat than Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer’s simplified new attempt to allow concealed carry of a handgun without a permit. Brewer, of Gordon, said Thursday that the more conservative bent of new GOP members in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
klkntv.com
‘We’re gonna enjoy some time off’: Owners of I-80 Speedway ready to slow down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two decades in business, the iconic I-80 Speedway near Greenwood will be closing its gates and selling all its contents in an auction. The racetrack, which is northeast of Lincoln, had been in operation since 1994 and was purchased by the Kosiski family in 2004.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
