decrypt.co
Crypto Exchange Huobi to Lay off 20% of Staff: Report
The layoffs would see Huobi join crypto exchanges including Coinbase, Crypto.com and Kraken in making sweeping cuts to staff numbers. Crypto exchange Huobi is set to lay off 20% of its staff, per sources reported by Reuters. Justin Sun, a prominent crypto entrepreneur who joined the company as an advisor...
decrypt.co
Sports Giant Fanatics Sells Off Its Majority Stake in NFT Startup Candy Digital
Fanatics has sold its 60% share in Candy Digital to a group of investors led by Galaxy Digital, CEO Michael Rubin told staff. Sports merchandising giant Fanatics has divested its majority stake in NFT firm Candy Digital, according to a company memo obtained by Decrypt. Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin informed...
decrypt.co
NFT Marketplace SuperRare Cuts 30% of Staff: 'We Over-Hired'
SuperRare Labs, the company behind NFT marketplace SuperRare, became the latest crypto player to make job cuts on Friday, announcing it will reduce its staff by 30%. The news came from SuperRare CEO John Crain, who tweeted out a message he sent to employees in Slack. Crain cited aggressive growth...
decrypt.co
Chinese Researchers Claim They Cracked Encryption With Quantum Computers
Skeptical technology experts believe the declaration is a hoax intended to cause panic. While the world continues to reel from how far artificial intelligence has come with projects like ChatGPT, Chinese researchers recently claimed that they have been able to crack encryption using quantum computing—something scientists have assumed was years away from happening.
decrypt.co
Why Bitcoin Supporters Organized a 'Bank Run' on Crypto Exchanges
A grassroots movement is calling on Bitcoin users to take their coins off of exchanges and out of the control of third parties. The winter holiday season might have just rolled to a close, but Bitcoin supporters had another curious tradition to carry out. Tuesday they celebrated a unique, annual, grassroots holiday known as "Proof of Keys," started in 2019 by Bitcoin entrepreneur Trace Meyer.
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried Files Request to Keep Hold of $450M in Robinhood Stock
The United States Department of Justice recently seized the FTX founder's stake in the popular trading app. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has filed a request to keep hold of his 56 million shares of the consumer trading app Robinhood, worth roughly $450 million at current prices. In a court...
decrypt.co
Silvergate Stock Down 40% Following Diem Write-Off, Job Cuts
The collapse of FTX caused a spike in withdrawals from the crypto bank, while deposits dropped to just $3.8 billion in the last quarter. Amid a “crisis of confidence” across the cryptocurrency industry, crypto banking group Silvergate Capital will cut 40% of its workforce and abandon some projects—including a blockchain-based payment solution based on Meta’s abortive Diem project.
decrypt.co
Justin Sun Moves $100M in Stablecoins to Huobi Amid Rush of Withdrawals
Sun’s Huobi exchange has been hit with troubles as of late, including massive withdrawals in the last day and news of staff cuts. Crypto mogul and Tron founder Justin Sun today moved $100 million of his stablecoins to his crypto exchange Huobi after news dropped that it was cutting staff.
decrypt.co
Mastercard Taps Polygon for Web3 Artist Accelerator
Mastercard plans to leverage Polygon to help guide musical artists into the Web3 space, including with minting their own NFTs. Mastercard announced Friday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, that it will use the Polygon blockchain to launch its Mastercard Artist Accelerator. The program is designed to...
decrypt.co
Developers Burn 5 Trillion BONK as Solana-Based Meme Coin Slides
The downturn continues for the Doge-themed Solana-based meme coin BONK, despite the team’s massive token burn. The developers behind Solana-based meme coin BONK burned their allocation of 5 trillion BONK tokens early Friday, in a bid to stem the token’s bearish momentum. After the token burn event, which...
decrypt.co
Polygon Paid y00ts NFT Collection $3 Million to Leave Solana
DeLabs, the startup behind top Solana NFT collections DeGods and y00ts, has revealed that it received a $3 million grant to move y00ts to the Ethereum sidechain Polygon. According to a statement published on Discord by founder Frank, aka Rohun Vora, DeLabs will put the funds toward hiring efforts and launch a crypto incubator to support its NFT ecosystem.
decrypt.co
Animoca Slashes Target For Metaverse Fund to $1 Billion: ‘It Could Be Less’
The chairman of Animoca Brands had previously suggested that its metaverse fund raise could reach as much as $2 billion. Animoca Brands will aim to raise $1 billion for its metaverse investing fund in the early part of this year, softening previous ambitions to raise as much as $2 billion.
decrypt.co
LG Doubles Down on Smart TV Metaverse Push at CES 2023
The Korean tech giant made a plethora of announcements relating to its metaverse ambitions at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. South Korean consumer tech giant LG Electronics has doubled down on its metaverse ambitions with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT aficionados will now...
decrypt.co
Judge Rules Celsius Earn Account Funds Belong to Estate, Not Users
The bankruptcy court also says Celsius can sell stablecoins in Earn accounts to fund administrative expenses. Digital assets deposited in Celsius Network’s Earn program belong to the bankrupt company’s estate and not individual users, according to a Wednesday ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn. The court also...
decrypt.co
Here’s the Latest in the Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Fraud Case—And How We Got Here
The fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried is the single largest event to ever rock crypto. But their undoing was years in the making. Here's how it happened. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces eight criminal charges, ranging from fraud to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with the collapse of his once-dominant exchange. Earlier this week, he pleaded not guilty on all charges and got a trial date of October 2—but if that’s all you know about this saga so far, you might be wondering why it matters.
decrypt.co
NFT Sales in 2022 Nearly Matched the 2021 Boom, Despite Market Crash
The NFT market is down bad, but thanks to a red-hot start, the year ended almost on par with 2021. Despite months of declining sales and falling prices, overall NFT sales volume last year nearly matched the 2021 peak, according to data from DappRadar. A buzzy start to the NFT market in 2022 buoyed the year-end tally and helped make up for the several weaker months that followed, the data suggests.
decrypt.co
HTC's New Mixed Reality Headset Is 'Gateway' to Metaverse: CES 2023
The HTC Vive XR Elite will compete with the Meta Quest Pro headset, while HTC's metaverse push includes a partnership with layer-1 blockchain Lamina1. Taiwanese tech firm HTC launched its new Vive XR Elite mixed reality headset at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, billing it as a "gateway" to the metaverse.
decrypt.co
Regulators Seize Millions in Robinhood Shares from FTX
The U.S. Justice Department said in a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing that it had taken custody of $450 million in Robinhood shares from FTX. In May 2022, then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX cofounder Gary Wang formed a holding company called Emergent to purchase shares in the publicly traded Robinhood platform. In an affidavit filed in December, Bankman-Fried and Wang said they used funds taken in loans totaling $546 million from Alameda Research to buy the shares.
decrypt.co
3AC Founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu Tagged in Tweet Delivering Court Subpoena
After keeping a relatively low profile, the collapse of FTX brought the Three Arrows Capital cofounders back into the public eye. There’s been an interesting contrast between how chatty Three Arrows Capital co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu’s have been on Twitter and how difficult they’ve otherwise been to reach, according to company liquidators.
