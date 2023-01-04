ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginians could receive free, discounted internet through this government program

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Affordable Connectivity Program is a government-funded program helping low-income families pay for internet service, and could even help pay for laptops, tablets or computers.

Program assistance eligibility requirements include:

  • Household income below 200% of the Federal Poverty Line, or;
  • If you or someone you live with receives government benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, WIC, Pell Grant, or Free and Reduced-Price Lunch.

More information on qualification requirements can be found here . Discounts given to qualifying applicants could range from $30 to free service.

Those interested in applying for the Affordable Connectivity Program are directed to reach out directly to their internet company. Applications can also be completed online here.

More specific information for Comcast/Xfinity users can be found on the company’s website.

Comments / 8

Bob Miller
3d ago

Just a question. If an individual or family is living in free or low cost housing, will this be allowed in that Government Housing? Giving someone a hand up is not a problem at all but if you add incentives to remain in/on the program’s, where is the incentive to get off and end the cycle of poverty?

Reply(4)
5
2d ago

If they keep spending my money, I’m going to need a hand out! Enough already! Food stamps, free lunch, free housing, the list goes on! I’d like to know why there’s free lunch, when there’s free food at home! Pack a lunch!

Reply
3
